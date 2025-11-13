New Regulations Requiring Oil License Applicants To Demonstrate Law Carbon Emissions

Climate change is one of the most pressing issues as it threatens not only the health of our planet but also the future of generations to come.

1.1.INTRODCUTION

Climate change is one of the most pressing issues as it threatens not only the health of our planet but also the future of generations to come.1 In a bid to combat climate change, new regulations need to be made in order to transform the oil and gas industry. Companies applying for oil licenses are now presently required to demonstrate their commitment to low carbon emissions, thereby marking a significant shift towards a more sustainable future.2 Nigeria has announced new policies that will require applicants for oil licenses and permits to demonstrate evidence of low carbon emissions in order to achieve a successful renewable energy program.3

1.2 IMPORTANCE OF REDUCING CARBON EMISSIONS IN THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY

By rapidly cutting emissions of greenhouse gases, we can lessen the risks of reoccurring dangerous climate trends. The negative impacts of climate change are being seen across the globe and more are projected to be seen in the future. Accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere from the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation can lead to the heating of the earth's surface. This ultimately leads to impacts such as shifting seasons, rising sea-levels, disappearing Arctic sea-ice and more intense heat waves, etc.4

By reducing emissions and encouraging the moving to net zero, councils can help to limit climate change and reduce the impacts of climate change in their respective regions. This approach can also unlock a range of benefits for local businesses and communities.5

1.3 BRIEF OVERVIEW OF NEW REGULATIONS AND NEW REQUIREMENTS FOR OIL LICENSE APPLICANTS

January 1, 2025, Nigeria made it a mandatory requirement for all applicants for oil licenses and permits to demonstrate compliance with low-carbon emission standards and to compulsorily include a renewable energy program as part of their proposals. The announcement, was made by Gbenga Komolafe, the chief executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).6

In order to obtain an oil license in Nigeria, applicants must now demonstrate evidence of low carbon emissions and a renewable energy plan. This new policy aims to reduce the country's carbon footprint and promote sustainability in the oil and gas industry.

In addition to meeting the new requirements, applicants must also demonstrate a range of requirements, including a reduced carbon footprint, cost savings, and an improved public image.7

1.4 REGULATIONS AND LAWS IN NIGERIA THAT REQUIRE OIL LICENSE APPLICANTS TO DEMONSTARTE LAW CARBON EMMISSIONS

Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021. National Environmental (Climate Change) Regulations, 2011 Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Guidelines for Nigerian Content National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) Regulations Federal Ministry of Environment's National Climate Change Policy. Etc.

1.5 BENEFITS OF THE REGULATIONS REQUIRING OIL LICENSE APPLICANTS TO DEMONSTRATE LOW CARBON EMISSIONS

The new regulations will not only benefit the environment, it will also positively benefit the economy as well as the health of individuals. Reduced greenhouse gas emissions will also bring about the substantial reductions in heart disease, cancer, obesity, diabetes, road deaths and air pollution. A low-carbon economy promotes the decarbonization of energy, resulting in a decrease in society's need for fossil fuels. Significant reductions in carbon pollution will lead to job increase as well as the increase in the growth of the economy.8

1.6 CONCLUSION

The introduction of new regulations mandating oil license applicants to demonstrate low carbon emissions is a crucial milestone in Nigeria's quest in order to achieve a low-carbon economy. By setting a high standard for environmental responsibility, these regulations will drive innovation, encourage sustainable practices, and contribute to a cleaner, more environmentally friendly oil and gas industry. By prioritizing environmental responsibility and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Nigeria can mitigate the impacts of climate change, protect the environment, and ensure a cleaner, healthier future for generations to come. As the industry adapts to these new requirements, it is essential that stakeholders work together to support a seamless transition and foster a culture of sustainability in the oil and gas sector.9

