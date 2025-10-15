ARTICLE
15 October 2025

Sustainability, ESG, And Regulatory Compliance: The Impact Of Environmental Laws On FMCG Operations Introduction

SB
Stren & Blan Partners

Contributor

Stren & Blan Partners logo

At our law firm, we pride ourselves on providing personalized and attentive service to each of our Clients.

We are focused on providing solutions to our Client’s business problems and adding value to their businesses and commercial endeavours. This underpins our ethos, and everything we do flows from these underlying principles.

Stren & Blan Partners is a full-service commercial Law Firm that provides legal services to diverse local and multinational corporations. We have developed a clear vision for anticipating our Client’s business needs and surpassing their expectations, and we do this with an uncompromising commitment to Client service and legal excellence.

Explore Firm Details
The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector increasingly faces pressure over its environmental impact, with packaging alone responsible for about 40% of global plastic waste.
Nigeria Environment
Marvis Oduogu,Chibudike Anene, and Ifechukwu Ewulum
Marvis Oduogu’s articles from Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • in Nigeria
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • within Environment, Consumer Protection and International Law topic(s)

TheFast-Moving Consumer Goods(FMCG)sectorincreasingly facespressure over its environmental impact, with packaging alone responsible for about 40% of global plastic waste.Regulators have set the tone, and businesses must respond decisively by integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles or risk corporate survival.Nonetheless,sustainablepractices create opportunitieslike access to the market,ESG-linked financingsuch as green bonds, and brand differentiation.

Understandably, implementingfull ESG principlesin FMCG supply chains presents unique challenges. The sector's focus on cost efficiency and rapid delivery often conflicts with sustainability initiatives that may require additional investment or longer implementation timelines.

Open PDF to continue reading

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marvis Oduogu
Marvis Oduogu
Photo of Chibudike Anene
Chibudike Anene
Photo of Ifechukwu Ewulum
Ifechukwu Ewulum
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More