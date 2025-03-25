Implementation And Challenges Of The CCA 2021

In implementing the CCA 2021, the government through the provisions of the Act, clearly acknowledges the importance of public participation and mandates MDAs, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to adopt certain climate mitigation policies in its operations.

In implementing the CCA 2021, the government through the provisions of the Act, clearly acknowledges the importance of public participation and mandates MDAs, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs)1 to adopt certain climate mitigation policies in its operations. The CCA further emphasizes the need to align with global climate commitments2, specifically stating that the Act3 shall be applied in all sectors of the economy and within the territorial boundaries of Nigeria for the development and implementation of mechanisms geared towards fostering low carbon emission, environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient society. From the foregoing, the CCA 2021 includes necessary provisions for its implementation. However, it is worthy to note that while there has been some implementation of the provisions of the CCA 2021, there is still room for improvement to fully realize the overall objectives of the CCA and ensure that a carbon net-zero environment is achievable in the near future. Some of the key implementation efforts are highlighted as follows:

1 Establishment of the National Council on Climate Change (N.C.C.C):

Following the provisions of the CCA 2021),)4 the N.C.C.C alongside its secretariate was established and formally inaugurated by the Buhari administration)5 (28th September 2022), to oversee, and coordinate national efforts, ensuring that climate policies are effectively integrated across sectors.

2 Establishment of a Department of Climate Change.

In furtherance of its net-zero commitments, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Environment formed a Climate Change Department (DCC))6 mandated to provide sustainable policies, initiatives, and an enabling environment for climate change action in Nigeria and to regularly update and report information regarding national greenhouse gas emissions, vulnerability assessment, and adaptation measures to the National Climate Change Action Plan.

3 Development of the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP):

In line with the provisions of the CCA)7, the NCCAP has been implemented, providing the policy vision, mission, and a number of specific strategies and actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions including but not limited to;

waste management;

nationally determined contribution (NDC) for greenhouse gas emissions for industries;

reforestation

promotion of alternative and renewable

energy energy transition financing, etc.

4 Stakeholder Engagement:

The government has shown commitment towards the implementation of this climate change legislation (and other net-zero aimed policies) through engagement with various stakeholders, including the private sector, academia, local communities, and civil society organizations to foster inclusive decision-making processes and ensure that diverse perspectives are taken into consideration in line with the CCA)8, for policy formation and implementation.

Challenges

Despite these strides in implementation, several challenges continue to hinder the full realization of the CCA 2021's objectives:

1 Institutional limitations and lack of Coordination:

Effective implementation requires robust coordination among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), and other stakeholders. Overlapping regulations and inconsistent policy collaboration continue to lead to fragmented implementation efforts and inefficiencies.

2 Funding Constraints:

Adequate financial resources are critical for the successful implementation of climate initiatives, especially in a third-world nation. However, securing sufficient funding remains a significant hurdle, with many projects reliant on external financing and international aid

3 Technical Capacity:

There is a gap in technical and operational know-how in the nation's energy transition and climate-based solutions space. The need for enhanced technical expertise and infrastructure to support the comprehensive execution of climate strategies cannot be overemphasized.

4 Public Awareness and Participation:

While public participation is mandated in the CCA 2021, achieving meaningful engagement and widespread awareness remains challenging. Cultural, educational, and socio-economic barriers often limit public/ community involvement and support. Thus, by effectively working with representative groups, civil society organisations/groups the Government can ensure that there is widespread acceptance of the Climate Change Policies and adequate sensitization of the populace to adopt same.

Conclusion

Taken together, we highlight that the implementation of Nigeria's Climate Change Act 2021 has set a solid foundation for addressing climate change locally and aligning national efforts with global commitments. However, it is notable that the brunt of the CCA 2021, when fully implemented, would be borne by oil and gas operators especially as the financial implication for continuous GHG emissions is expected to rise exponentially for emitters. Consequently, oil and gas operators and other industry stakeholders (such as power generating (GenCos) companies) will be gradually compelled to review their operations and businesses to align with the domestic and global energy transition drive.

As the momentum rises towards reducing the effect of climate change, the World Bank, development banks, and other international financing institutions may continuously be wary of investing in or supporting the development of fossil fuel projects. As such, players in the fossil-sourced energy space may encounter difficulties in assessing finance for new projects.

