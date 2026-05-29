EFCC Harassment Allegations Arise From Shell Contract Dispute

SPDC had lawfully terminated a contract with a contractor who had significantly misrepresented their technical expertise and capability to fulfill the agreement.

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SPDC had lawfully terminated a contract with a contractor who had significantly misrepresented their technical expertise and capability to fulfill the agreement. Following proper protocols, SPDC initiated arbitration proceedings, ultimately securing a favourable arbitral award. Legally and commercially, the matter seemed to be settled.

Despite the dispute being fundamentally commercial, with a clear resolution in SPDC’s favor, the agency started to target SPDC officials. This overreach felt more like harassment than a regulatory process. The underlying message was unmistakable: settle now, or face increasing pressure.

Our senior partner, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN, drawing upon decades of experience at the highest echelons of Nigerian law, intervened decisively. In remarkably short order, he put an end to the EFCC’s harassment, restoring legal order and enabling SPDC to function without coercion.

Of the three related matters stemming from the dispute, two have already been fully resolved in SPDC’s favour, while the third is being managed with careful strategy.

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