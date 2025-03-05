ARTICLE
5 March 2025

Enforcement Of Foreign Arbitral Awards Annulled At The Seat

TA
Tope Adebayo LP

Contributor

Enforcement of arbitral awards against a losing party who refuses to comply voluntarily with the award is consistent with the mutual intention of the parties...
Nigeria Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Harrison Ogalagu and Nnamdi Ezekwem
Introduction

Enforcement of arbitral awards against a losing party who refuses to comply voluntarily with the award  is consistent with the mutual intention of the parties to resolve their differences through arbitration and  be  bound  by the resulting  award.  In this respect,  judicial  assistance  ensures the  effectiveness  of  arbitration as a private arrangement supported by national and international legal order. 1 Thus, the ability to enforce arbitral awards obtained in one country within the jurisdiction of another country is a  significant catalyst for the success of international trade and commerce. The New York Convention 2 which facilitates this objective, nonetheless, contains normative grounds upon which enforcement  courts may exercise discretion to refuse enforcement.

One of the most complex challenges of enforcement of awards arises when an award is annulled or set aside at the seat of arbitration. While some jurisdictions uphold such annulments, others may still recognize and enforce the award, leading to legal uncertainties and jurisdictional conflicts. This article explores the challenges surrounding the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards, particularly in cases where the award has been annulled at the seat, and examines the divergent approaches taken by courts worldwide.

ENFORCEABILITY OF FOREIGN ARBITRAL AWARDS

The purpose of arbitration, which reflects the intrinsic element of the parties' agreement, is to arrive at a binding  decision  on  the  dispute.3 This  element  is  set  out  in  most  leading  international  rules  of arbitration such as the UNCITRAL Rules, 4 the ICC Rules,5 and LCIA Rules.6 Implicit in the consent to  arbitrate is that the resulting award will be binding and the parties will comply without the necessity of resorting to national courts for enforcement. 7 While voluntary performance of the award is expected,  which is relatively a common practice, there are instances where the losing party may feel dissatisfied  with the arbitral award and refuse to comply thereto. In this case, the winning party will need to take  steps to give effect to the award. The relief against a losing party's refusal to perform the award is for the  winning party to  seek enforcement proceedings in a national court, a possibility contemplated by the  parties from the outset of the arbitration. In this regard, an arbitral award is compared to a binding  decision of a national  court, but unlike the national  court, an arbitral tribunal  cannot enforce its  decision. 

Generally, recognition and enforcement relate to  giving  effect to the  award,  either  in the  State  where the award was made (primary  jurisdiction) or in some other States (secondary  jurisdiction). Enforcement of award in the State  of origin or 'seat' of the arbitration is relatively  easy  and  subject  to  the  regime  applicable  to  domes ti c arbitration. However, when  enforcement is sought outside the territory of the  State  where  the  award  was  made,  the  award  as sumes the charac ter of 'foreign' or  'international award, and presents a more  complex  situation. The enforcement of foreign  awards  is  guided  by  private  international  law  principles  of  party  autonomy  and  respect  for  parties' contracts which has become the forte of  the New York Convention.8

ENFORCEABILITY OF FOREIGN ARBITRAL AWARDS UNDER THE NEW YORK CONVENTION

The New York Convention 1958 ("Convention")  is intended to facilitate the recognition and  enforcement of international arbitration  agreements and awards, by adopting  "uniform  international standards mandating the  presumptive validity of such awards and limiting  the c ir cu m s t anc e s f o r deny ing the ir  recognition."9 The policy objective of the Convention is to promote cross-border  arbitrations by providing an international  minimum standard of rules to encourage  international trade and commerce.10 The Convention generally applies to "the recognition  and enforcement of arbitral awards made in the State where the recognition and enforcement of  such awards are sought, and arising out of  differences  between  persons, whether  physical  or legal."11 To this end therefore, Article III of the Convention  mandates  Contracting  States to  "recognize  arbitral  awards  as  binding  and  enforce them in accordance with the rules of  procedure of the territory where the award is  relied  upon"  and  also  charges  them  not  to  impose "substantially more onerous  conditions ... on the recognition or  enforcement of arbitral awards to which this  Convention applies than are imposed on the  recognition or enforcement of domestic  arbitral awards."

 The advent of the Convention is also aimed at addressing the inadequacies of the Geneva Protocol on  Arbitration Clauses of 1923 and the Geneva Convention on the Execution of Foreign Arbitral Awards of  1927 (which existed prior to the Convention). One of such inadequacies is the requirement that an  award  must  be  final  in  the  forum  State.  Specifically,  it  provides  that  to  obtain  recognition  or  enforcement, it is necessary to prove that the "award has become final in the country in which it was  made, in the sense that it will not be considered as such if it is open to opposition, appeal..." 12 This was interpreted to mean that the award has to be declared as 'final' by the court of the seat of arbitration (the  first  "exequatur") as a condition for its recognition and enforcement in a foreign jurisdiction  (the  second exequatur). Where either court denies exequatur, the award will not ultimately be recognized  and enforced. This greatly undermined the efficacy of the 1927 Geneva Convention, by making the  processes cumbersome, slow, and uncertain, notwithstanding that the parties' dispute has, supposedly,  been finally resolved by arbitration.13 In addressing these inadequacies, the Convention deliberately uses the text 'binding' to avoid the problematic double exequatur. This reflects global best practices of  encouraging the finality of arbitral awards, regardless of where they were issued. 14 It does not, however,  mean that national courts do not possess residual powers upon application, to determine within the  narrow compass allowed by the applicable law and other rules of procedure, whether the award is  binding on the parties.15 This discretion implies that even where there exists a ground for refusal to enforce such as annulment of award at the seat, a foreign court may still enforce it. 16

IMPACT OF THE SEAT OF ARBITRATION ON THE ARBITRAL AWARD

The seat of arbitration plays a crucial role in arbitration as it directly influences several key aspects of  the arbitration process such as arbitrability, determination of the governing law (both substantive and procedural), annulment, recognition, and enforcement of the arbitral award amongst others. 17 The  "Seat" of arbitration refers to the jurisdiction or location in which the arbitration is officially regarded as  taking place for the purpose of determining the law (lex arbitri or lex loci arbitri) that will govern the  arbitration proceeding. Put differently, it is the legal address of arbitration, establishing its connection to a particular legal system. 18 It is important to state that the seat of arbitration need not necessarily be where individual procedural activities are  conducted, especially where hearings are held.  Thus, a case can be entirely resolved without the  arbitrators  and/or  parties  having  to  visit  the  designated  seat of arbitration. However, while  the  seat  may  differ  from  the  place  (physical  location)  where  proceedings  occur,  both  are  typically aligned in guiding the arbitration  process. This is more so as most arbitration laws  usually  specify that the place or venue  should  help determine the relevant court's jurisdiction  when the parties have not expressly designated a  seat of arbitration. As such, the seat and venue of  arbitration are inextricably linked.19

Therefore, the choice of the seat of arbitration is  crucial, as it defines the  applicable  arbitration  law and establishes the court with supervisory  jurisdiction  over  the  arbitration  process.  This  choice affects both the recognition of arbitration  agreements and the enforcement of arbitral  awards. In the context of an arbitration  agreement, the arbitration law of the jurisdiction  that issued a decision on the validity and scope of  the  agreement  governs  the  arbitral  procedure  and establishes the grounds on which the court  of the seat of arbitration may annul the  agreement and or the award. This implies that if  an aggrieved party seeks to challenge the award  in a court other than the court of the seat, the  doctrine of res judicata may apply, as only the  court of the seat has the authority to annul (set  aside or vacatur) the award  made by the arbitral tribunal.20 Put differently, it is only the courts of  the  seat  of  arbitration that  have the  exclusive  competence to annul or set aside arbitral award,21 and to that extent, it is only decisions of the courts of the seat that have legal relevance, 22 regarding the annulment of arbitral awards. This  has been confirmed by numerous court decisions23 and  the  New  York  Convention  has  restricted the courts where the annulment of an  international  arbitral  award  can  be  pursued, specifically to the courts of the seat. 24

Further to the  above,  international  arbitration  is typically  subject to  a two-tier  system  of  judicial  oversight, namely, the court of the arbitral seat (primary jurisdiction) and courts of other states where  recognition and enforcement of awards are sought (secondary jurisdiction). The courts of secondary  jurisdiction can only recognize and enforce foreign awards, after due consideration of the grounds for  refusing foreign arbitral awards. However, it does not have the vires to set aside or annul an award  issued by a primary jurisdiction tribunal.

It follows that enforcement courts lack jurisdiction to set aside foreign-seated arbitral awards, as such  awards are governed by the provisions of international instruments such as the New York Convention  and the UNCITRAL Model Law. However, in some cases, some enforcement courts have misconstrued  an application to resist enforcement of a foreign award as an attempt to set aside the award. One of such  instances was captured in the case of Limak Yatirim, Enerji Uretim Isletme Hizmetleri Ve Insaat A.S. & Ors V. Sahelian Energy and Integrated Services Limited, 25 where the Court of Appeal of Nigeria  held that:

"Municipal Courts have jurisdiction though limited, to set aside an arbitration award where it  is afflicted by unconscionable acts and where recognition and enforcement of the arbitral  award will amount to violation of public policy as enumerated in Sections 48 and 52 of the  Arbitration and Conciliation Act Cap A18 LFN 2004. The law of the seat of arbitration outside  the shores of Nigeria is not applicable when it comes to enforcement of an arbitral award(s).  The applicable law is that of the place of enforcement and where an award debtor resists the  recognition and enforcement of the award at the place of enforcement as in this case, the  Nigeria  law  is  applicable  and  not the  law  of  Switzerland  or  Turkey  as  submitted  by the  Appellants.  The  submission  of the  Appellants  in the  first  sentence  of  paragraph  2.26  of  Appellants' Reply Brief to the effect that Section 48 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 'and  indeed other section(s) of the ACA does not apply to and/or empower a Nigerian Court to set  aside an international award arising from arbitration not conducted in Nigeria and/or under  Nigerian law" are grossly unfounded and have no support in arbitration law ."

In this regard, it is submitted that the attitude of  the Nigeria court and or any other enforcement  court in misconstruing an application to resist  enforcement  of  a  foreign  award  to  mean  an  application  to  set  aside  foreign  awards,  risk  contravening established principles of  international arbitration. Such actions could  undermine  the  reputation  of  such  secondary  juri sdiction as an arbitration-friendly  jurisdiction.  Consequently,  such  provisions  of  the  secondary jurisdiction's municipal laws  on  setting  aside  arbitral  awards  must  be read  to mean setting aside arbitral awards 26 obtained in  that jurisdiction and not foreign arbitral awards.

GROUNDS FOR REFUSING ENFORCEMENT OF FOREIGN ARBITRAL AWARDS

Notwithstanding the general presumptive  enforceability of awards under the Convention, a  Contracting State may refuse to enforce foreign  awards where the losing party establishes any of the recognized grounds. 27 The grounds represent  an internationally accepted  standard, not only  because of the wide acceptability of the  Convention  but  also  because  the  UNCITRAL  Model Law adopts similar grounds for refusing  the recognition and enforcement of awards by courts  of  secondary  jurisdiction.28 While  these  grounds may be relied upon by a court where  enforcement  is  sought,  these  grounds  do  not  permit any review on the merits of the award to which the Convention applies. 29

Article V(1)(a-e) of the Convention, sets out five  different grounds upon which recognition and  enforcement of an arbitral award "may" be  refused at the instance of the losing party against  whom the award is sought to be enforced. One  such ground which is the focus of this article is  the provision of Article V(1)(e) which provides  that "the award has not yet become binding on  the parties or has been set aside or suspended by  a competent authority of the country in which, or  under the law of which, that award was made."  Contextually, a major consideration for a losing  party to file an application before a competent  authority in the seat of arbitration for annulment  or set aside of the award is a presumption that if  the award is set aside or annulled, there is a high  probability that its enforcement "will be refused in  any  other  jurisdiction where it is  sought."30 Ideally,  the  decision  of  the  court  of  the  seat  should presumably be determinative of the  continued validity of the award, for purposes of enforcement.31

Expectedly, Article V (1)(e) ground has generated a lot of controversy and legal debate, firstly, because  of the assumption that if an award has been set aside in the country of its origin, it is unenforceable in  that country by the doctrine of res judicata, and that it is only a matter of international comity or indeed the principle of reciprocity that "courts of other States would also regard the award as unenforceable," 32 and secondly, because there is a discretion on the enforcement court to determine how to deal with such  awards. As would be seen subsequently, courts of some jurisdictions recognize and enforce awards  annulled or set aside at the seat.

ENFORCEMENT OF ANNULLED AWARD UNDER THE NEW YORK CONVENTION

As earlier observed, the Convention mandates general recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards.  However,  it  also  provides  exhaustive  grounds  for refusal  of recognition  and  enforcement,  which  includes annulled or set aside awards. Both Article 34 of the UNCITRAL Model Law and Article V (1)(e)  of the Convention empower a competent authority in the seat of arbitration to annul or set aside an  award. This residual power of a competent authority (oftentimes a court designated for supervisory  jurisdiction over arbitration) in the country of origin of an award to annul or set aside an award permits  a check on the arbitral process, which is why arbitrators are encouraged to render an enforceable  award.

Presumptively, the fact of an award having been set aside or annulled in the seat of arbitration which  makes it unenforceable therein  should necessarily  commend  a refusal of  enforcement where it is  sought. This  suggests that  annulment is notionally intended to have  an  extra-territorial  effect,  as annulled awards may be refused enforcement. 33 In any event, Article VI of the Convention permits a  national court before which an application for recognition and enforcement is made, to adjourn the  application where there is a pending set-aside proceeding at the seat of the arbitration. Given that the  language of Article V(1)(e) is rendered in a permissive character in the same manner as Article 36(1) of  the Model Law, entitling a court where enforcement is sought to a discretion whether to enforce the  award despite its set aside, one would expect that the provisions would be interpreted in the same way  by national courts across various jurisdictions. As a multilateral treaty on private international law, it is  to be expected that consistent with Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, the provisions of Article V  of the New York Convention will be interpreted "in good faith in accordance with the ordinary meaning to be given to the terms of the treaty in their context and in the light of its object and purpose." 34

Authors
Photo of Harrison Ogalagu
Harrison Ogalagu
Photo of Nnamdi Ezekwem
Nnamdi Ezekwem
