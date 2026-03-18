New Ministerial Direction under the Overseas Investment Act — Key Changes from 6 March

The reforms to the Overseas Investment Act, effective from 6 March 2026, have shifted New Zealand's approach to foreign investment. The new regime is designed to make it easier and faster for most overseas investments to be approved, with the focus now on identifying and managing only those investments that pose risks to New Zealand's national interest.

Key changes include:

A new national interest test now applies to most transactions, replacing the old benefit-to-New Zealand test. The benefit and investor tests remain only for farmland, fishing quota, and residential land.

now applies to most transactions, replacing the old benefit-to-New Zealand test. The benefit and investor tests remain only for farmland, fishing quota, and residential land. Faster processing: The Act now requires that the initial risk assessment (Stage One) for most applications be completed within a statutory maximum of 15 working days. Well-known investors with a positive track record in New Zealand can expect reduced costs and lighter-touch scrutiny, while unknown or complex entities may be escalated for more intensive review. The regulator (LINZ) is also directed to rely on information provided by investors in low-risk cases, reducing the need for extensive verification and documentation.

The Act now requires that the initial risk assessment (Stage One) for most applications be completed within a statutory maximum of 15 working days. Well-known investors with a positive track record in New Zealand can expect reduced costs and lighter-touch scrutiny, while unknown or complex entities may be escalated for more intensive review. The regulator (LINZ) is also directed to rely on information provided by investors in low-risk cases, reducing the need for extensive verification and documentation. Risk-based approach: LINZ is directed to focus on material risks, such as those involving critical infrastructure, national security, or foreign government ownership. Most applications will be approved unless there is a clear reason for concern.

LINZ is directed to focus on material risks, such as those involving critical infrastructure, national security, or foreign government ownership. Most applications will be approved unless there is a clear reason for concern. Sector-specific guidance has been issued for areas like groceries, forestry, water, and farmland advertising, aiming to streamline approvals.

$5 Million Residential Land Threshold:

Holders of Active Investor Plus and Investor 1 and 2 Resident visas are now permitted to purchase residential land above a $5 million threshold, with fast-tracked consent expected. Where the purchase involves building a new dwelling, conditions will be imposed to ensure the dwelling is constructed and the combined purchase and construction cost exceeds $5 million.

Risks with a More General and Political National Interest Assessment:

The national interest test is not strictly defined and gives the Minister broad discretion to decide what is or is not in New Zealand's national interest. This means decisions can be influenced by changing political priorities or public sentiment, rather than clear legal criteria.

The lack of a precise definition may create uncertainty for investors, as it is harder to predict how the test will be applied in practice.

There is a risk that some investments could be blocked or delayed for reasons that are more political than economic or security-based, which could affect investor confidence and New Zealand's reputation as a destination for foreign investment.

Overall, the new regime is more facilitative for straightforward, low-risk investments, with much faster processing times and reduced compliance for well-known investors. However, the broader and more political nature of the national interest test introduces some uncertainty for investors and potential for inconsistent decision-making.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.