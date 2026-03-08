Water service suppliers – are you ready for Information Disclosure on 30 June 2026?

The Commerce Commission has issued its final Water Services Information Disclosure Determination 2026, effective 27 February 2026.

The determination sets mandatory reporting requirements for financial and asset management information for water and wastewater suppliers to improve transparency.

Most of the requirements don't need to be met until 30 June 2027. However, there are some that apply this year. Suppliers of water and wastewater are required to disclose information on their funding for growth policy, including the supplier's approach to funding growth and what charges apply. Detailed information about the charges is also required. This will necessitate a greater focus on how growth is funded and a change in how fees and charges schedules are prepared.

If you would like to know more about what your Council or Water Organisation needs to do to be ready for the 30 June 2026, please give us a call.

