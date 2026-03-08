Automated decision‑making and public reporting: Lessons for government agencies

The growing use of automated decision‑making (ADM) by Australian Government agencies is increasingly seen in service delivery contexts such as social services, migration, biosecurity and aged care. While ADM can enhance efficiency, transparency in its use is important for maintaining public trust and improving accountability, fairness and public confidence in the administrative law system.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) has recently reviewed how transparent Australian Government agencies are regarding their use of ADM processes. Agencies authorised to use ADM should ensure they comply with the OAIC's recommendations for publishing information about ADM on their websites.

Report on public reporting of automated decision-making

Earlier this year, the OAIC published a report, 'Automated decision‑making and public reporting under the Freedom of Information Act', which assessed how information about ADM is communicated on the websites of Australian Government agencies authorised to use ADM under legislation. The report was developed to promote public awareness of the use of ADM and support commitments in the Commonwealth Integrity Strategy, including Outcome 3: Transparency and accountability of actions and decisions are improved, and Outcome 4: Public trust and confidence in the Commonwealth public sector are enhanced.

Australian Government websites play an important role in promoting transparency regarding ADM. According to the Commonwealth Ombudsman's Automated Decision-making Better Practice Guide, websites are the primary channel through which agencies communicate with the public and publish information about their use of automated systems. Further, recommendation 17.1 of the Robodebt Royal Commission Report suggests that where ADM is implemented, agencies should publish information on departmental websites explaining that ADM is used and, in plain language, how the process works.

Information Publication Scheme

Part II of the Freedom of Information Act 1982 (Cth) (FOI Act) establishes the Information Publication Scheme (IPS). The IPS requires agencies to publish both a plan for administering the scheme and a range of information about their functions, operations and decision‑making. This is designed to complement the request‑based access regime in Part III of the FOI Act and support the objects of the legislation, including that information held by government is a national resource to be managed for public purposes.

Under section 8(2)(c) of the FOI Act, agencies must publish, as far as practicable, details of their functions, including decision‑making powers and other powers that affect members of the public. In addition, section 8A of the FOI Act requires agencies to publish their operational information, such as the policies, rules and procedures relied on when making decisions or recommendations about the public.

Review of agency websites

In October 2025, the Information Commissioner conducted a desktop review of 23 Commonwealth agencies authorised by legislation to use ADM. The review examined what each agency discloses about ADM in its decision processes, primarily through its IPS pages and other public website content.

The OAIC found that:

all 23 agencies complied with the requirement to publish IPS information on their websites

17% disclosed that they use ADM in decision‑making in their IPS

39% referred to ADM in their IPS information, but did not confirm they used it

43% did not mention ADM in their IPS information

no agency had any published guidelines or policies on ADM.

Despite this, the OAIC identified several examples of good practice during the review, including:

having a specific webpage for information on ADM

providing information through multiple reference points on ADM, such as on privacy collection notices, in their privacy policy and in ADM transparency statements

setting out technical information on the types of ADM used

providing easy-to-read case studies about ADM use.

Recommendations for government agencies

The OAIC recommends that:

agencies authorised under legislation to use ADM should publish this information as part of the IPS

agencies should clearly state in their IPS the types of ADM they use

agencies should publish a list of any decisions they use ADM for and provide examples as part of their IPS

agencies that use ADM should publish policies which clearly set out the principles for when and how they use ADM to make decisions and recommendations affecting members of the public.

While the Digital Transformation Agency has established requirements for transparency statements regarding the use of AI, the OAIC's recommendations apply across all types of ADM. The regulator has also indicated its intention to update the FOI guidelines to address ADM.

Privacy obligations

Transparency about ADM under FOI intersects with privacy obligations. The Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (Cth) includes new ADM transparency requirements scheduled to commence on 10 December 2026, obliging APP entities to disclose in their privacy policies when a computer program makes (or substantially shapes) decisions that significantly affect individuals, including the types of personal information and decisions involved.

Agencies should review their IPS ADM descriptions to ensure they are consistent with ADM disclosures made in privacy policies.

Next steps for government agencies

Given the increasing focus on transparency in ADM, agencies should review their IPS entry against the OAIC's recommendations and guidelines. They should also consider adopting the examples of good practice identified by the regulator and ensure their disclosures in privacy policies align with IPS information.

If you have any questions about your agency's ADM disclosure obligations, please contact us here. For further reading, see our previous article discussing key considerations for government agencies using AI.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.