The Australian reports that Corporate Australia is complicit in Australia Day swaps enshrined in Enterprise Bargaining Agreements

Michael Byrnes’s articles from Swaab are most popular:

The Australian argues that major corporations have effectively supported changing the way Australia Day is observed by embedding public-holiday substitution arrangements into enterprise bargaining agreements, allowing employees to work on January 26 and take the holiday on another date.

Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, "Corporate Australia complicit in Australia Day swaps enshrined in EBAs", published in the Australian on 23 January 2026

To read the full article click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.