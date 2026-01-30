ARTICLE
30 January 2026

The Australian reports that Corporate Australia is complicit in Australia Day swaps enshrined in Enterprise Bargaining Agreements

S
Swaab

Contributor

Swaab logo
Swaab, established in 1981 in Sydney, Australia, is a law firm that focuses on solving problems and maximizing opportunities for various clients, including entrepreneurs, family businesses, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm's core values include commitment, integrity, excellence, generosity of spirit, unity, and innovation. Swaab's lawyers have diverse expertise and prioritize building long-term client relationships based on service and empathy.
Explore Firm Details
Corporate Australia complicit in Australia Day swaps enshrined in EBAs.
Australia Government, Public Sector
Michael Byrnes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Michael Byrnes’s articles from Swaab are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Basic Industries industries

The Australian argues that major corporations have effectively supported changing the way Australia Day is observed by embedding public-holiday substitution arrangements into enterprise bargaining agreements, allowing employees to work on January 26 and take the holiday on another date.

Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, "Corporate Australia complicit in Australia Day swaps enshrined in EBAs", published in the Australian on 23 January 2026

To read the full article click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Michael Byrnes
Michael Byrnes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More