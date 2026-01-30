ARTICLE
30 January 2026

The Daily Mail Reports The Wesley Mission Has Reignited The Australia Day Public Holiday Debate With An Offer Of An Alternative Date

Reigniting the Australia Day debate by publicly advocating for changing the January 26 date.
The Daily Mail reports that one of Australia's largest not-for-profit organisations has reignited the Australia Day debate by publicly advocating for changing the January 26 date, prompting strong reactions from supporters and critics who see the move as either a step toward inclusivity or unnecessary political activism.

Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article, "One of the country's largest not-for-profits sparks debate with new push to change the date of Australia Day", published in the Daily Mail on 12 December 2025

To read the full article click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

