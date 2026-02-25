Existing Reporting Entities – Do you offer Tranche 2 services?

The AML/CTF regime will be extended to a variety of Tranche 2 services from July 2026 onwards. For professionals such as accountants, lawyers, estate agents and dealers in precious stones, this will be a major change to their compliance framework. But what about existing reporting entities?

The AML/CTF regime currently regulates a wide range of financial services business, including financial service providers, banks, remittance service providers and digital currency exchange providers. These entities may also provide Tranche 2 services as part of their broader business.

What should existing reporting entities do?

In their preparation for the reforms, existing reporting entities should already be considering their AML/CTF policies and procedures. In addition to this, existing reporting entities should review section 6 of the amended AML/CTF Act, specifically Table 6 which lists the professional services which will be captured by the regime from 1 July 2026 onwards.

Existing reporting entities should map all services against the designated services listed in section 6 and determine if they also provide Tranche 2 services. Existing reporting entities should then take action to:

update AUSTRAC enrolment or registration details;

review and update the money laundering or terrorism financing risk assessment to include any new risks the business faces;

review the customer base of the business for any changes;

allocate additional resources to ensure the business is meeting AML/CTF obligations for newly captured Tranche 2 services;

determine whether a reporting group needs to be formed to include additional group entities; and

review and amend AML/CTF policies and procedures in light of the Tranche 2 services.

AUSTRAC's guidance in relation to some of the Tranche 2 professional services in Table 6 of section 6 of the AML/CTF Act which may apply to existing reporting entities is summarised below.

Designated Service Important Guidance Examples

Assisting a person to plan or execute; or

otherwise acting on behalf of a person in,



the creation or restructuring of a body corporate or other legal arrangement. Body corporate includes:



companies;

incorporated associations;

incorporated limited partnerships; and

corporations sole.



Other legal arrangement includes:



express trusts

general partnerships;

joint ventures;

unincorporated associations; and

foreign equivalents.

hanging the legal form of a company (including via a merger)

drafting, reviewing and negotiating corporate agreements and business documents (such as a constitution, partnership or shareholder agreements;

drafting and reviewing trust deeds and documents;

drafting, reviewing and negotiating documents to support a customer's mergers

registering applications with ASIC;

lodging forms with ASIC;

conducting due diligence on accounts and finances for corporate transactions

Assisting a person in organising, planning or executing a transaction; or

otherwise acting on behalf of a person in a transaction,



for equity or debt financing relating to a body corporate or other legal arrangement. Equity or debt financing includes all capital and debt raising methods



The provision of general advice about equity or debt financing is not captured as a designated service as it doesn't directly assist in organising, planning or executing a specific financing transaction.

Equity capital raising, such as initial public offerings, venture capital and share purchase plans; and

debt financing, such as secured or unsecured bonds, bills or notes, asset financing, loans (including government loans) and debentures.

Receiving, holding, controlling or managing a person's property as part of a transaction; or

Otherwise acting on behalf of a person in relation to a transaction. Property includes a persons:



money;

accounts;

securities and securities accounts;

virtual assets



This designated service isn't limited to transactions relating to real estate or bodies corporate.

Managing sale proceeds or purchase funds for a customer on escrow (sometimes referred to as 'transit money');

having authority over a customer's account and makes payments from that account on behalf of a customer. For example, to make loan repayments to a financial institution relating to a transaction; and

helping create legal arrangements to disburse client funds to help purchase an asset on their behalf.

Assisting a person in the planning or execution of a transaction; or

otherwise acting for or on behalf of a person in a transaction,



to sell, buy or otherwise transfer a body corporate or legal arrangement. Body corporate includes:



companies;

incorporated associations;

incorporated limited partnerships; and

corporations sole.



Other legal arrangement includes:



express trusts;

general partnerships;

joint ventures;

unincorporated associations; and

foreign equivalents.

representing the customer in negotiations for the sale;

preparing or reviewing contracts for sale

conducting due diligence, valuation of assets and liabilities in anticipation for the sale;

obtaining Foreign Investment Review Board approvals, and Australian Securities Exchange and ASIC waivers for clients;

preparing for financial settlement; and

preparing documents to be provided to an authority (such as ASIC) for the transfer of the body corporate.

Further Reading

