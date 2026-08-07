Australia’s Foreign Investment Reforms – A More Explicit Calibration Of Risk

The Australian Government’s May 2026 update to its foreign investment policy is already being interpreted in some quarters as a further tightening of the regime. That is, however, an incomplete reading. The changes are better understood as a more explicit calibration of risk - refining how foreign capital is assessed, rather than materially altering the underlying framework.

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In summary The May 2026 policy update reflects a more explicit calibration of risk, rather than a material tightening of Australia’s foreign investment regime The framework is becoming more differentiated, with faster pathways for lower-risk capital and more targeted scrutiny in higher-risk areas Greater emphasis is being placed on transaction structure, tax integrity and investor profile, not just sector For investors, FIRB strategy is increasingly a front-end issue, requiring early consideration in deal planning

The Australian Government’s May 2026 update to its foreign investment policy is already being interpreted in some quarters as a further tightening of the regime.

That is, however, an incomplete reading.

The changes are better understood as a more explicit calibration of risk - refining how foreign capital is assessed, rather than materially altering the underlying framework.

For overseas investors and private capital, the practical impact lies in how the system is becoming more differentiated across investor profile, asset type and transaction structure.

A more clearly differentiated framework

The core architecture of Australia’s foreign investment regime remains unchanged:

case-by-case assessment against the national interest (and national security)

broad Treasurer discretion, informed by FIRB

a presumption that transactions proceed unless identified risks cannot be mitigated

What has evolved is the degree of differentiation within that framework.

The policy now more clearly signals a two-track approach:

streamlined pathways for lower-risk investment, and more intensive scrutiny in higher-risk cases

Streamlining for lower-risk capital

A central theme of the reforms is reducing friction for capital assessed as lower risk.

Key measures include:

a 30-day decision target for low-risk applications (from 1 January 2027)

streamlined consultation and assessment processes

reduced duplication for repeat investors

planned simplification of foreign ownership reporting obligations

“Low-risk” is defined across multiple dimensions:

the investor (track record, transparency and compliance history)

the asset (non-sensitive sectors)

the transaction (clear and straightforward structure)

The policy intent is clear: familiar, transparent and predictable capital is to be processed more quickly and with greater certainty.

More targeted scrutiny where risk arises

At the other end of the spectrum, the reforms emphasise more focused scrutiny in areas of policy concern.

This includes investment in:

critical infrastructure, minerals and technology

assets involving sensitive data

locations proximate to government or defence facilities

More fundamentally, the policy formalises a broader analytical lens.

Assessment is increasingly framed by reference to:

who is investing

what is being acquired

how the transaction is structured

In practice, this shifts the analysis away from sector labels toward transaction design and investor characteristics.

Greater focus on structuring and tax integrity

The updated policy highlights a more developed focus on tax and structuring risk, particularly relevant for private capital.

Areas identified for scrutiny include:

pre-sale restructuring and intragroup arrangements

related party financing

use of low-tax jurisdictions without substantive economic activity

migration of assets (including intellectual property) offshore

This reflects increasing alignment between FIRB, Treasury and the ATO in assessing whether outcomes align with Australian policy settings.

For investors, this brings structuring considerations firmly to the front end of the approval process.

Residential land remains a distinct policy lever

One area where policy direction remains clearly interventionist is residential land.

The Government continues to prioritise foreign investment that increases housing supply, and has maintained a temporary ban on foreign purchases of established dwellings (from 1 April 2025 to 30 June 2029, subject to limited exceptions).

This underscores two points:

foreign investment policy operates alongside broader domestic policy objectives, and

residential real estate will continue to be treated differently from other asset classes

For investors, this remains a highly prescriptive segment of the regime, with limited flexibility compared to commercial or business investments.

For a practical overview of when FIRB approval may apply to property purchases in Australia, see our video – When does foreign FIRB approval apply if you want to buy property in Australia.

A more active compliance posture

The reforms also indicate a more active approach to monitoring and enforcement, including:

increased resourcing of compliance activity

closer oversight of conditions imposed on approvals

a greater willingness to take enforcement action where appropriate

While not a fundamental shift in legal obligations, this points to a regime in which ongoing compliance is more visible and more actively tested.

A parallel with merger control reform

The direction of travel is consistent with the proposed changes to Australia’s merger control regime.

In both cases, the signal is clear:

faster, more predictable outcomes for straightforward transactions, and

more targeted scrutiny where policy risk is identified

This reflects a broader shift toward risk-based differentiation, rather than across-the-board tightening.

Practical implications for investors

For overseas investors and private capital, the message is one of calibration.

Transparent, well-structured investments in non-sensitive sectors should expect a faster and more predictable pathway.

At the same time, execution risk will increasingly turn on how transactions are designed and implemented.

The practical implication is that FIRB strategy should be addressed at the outset of deal planning.

Early engagement enables:

identification of potential sensitivity issues

alignment of structure with regulatory expectations

more effective management of timing and conditionality

As the framework becomes more differentiated, the ability to anticipate and manage FIRB outcomes early is likely to be a key determinant of execution risk in cross-border transactions.

Originally published 28 May 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.