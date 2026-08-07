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7 August 2026

Space Infrastructure: An Emerging Asset Class

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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Space-related assets are becoming investable for infrastructure investors, with opportunities in ground stations, mission control assets, data-processing facilities and dual-use platforms. However, investors must carefully evaluate technology refresh risks, regulatory complexities including spectrum and orbital rights, and revenue bankability through counterparty quality rather than relying solely on sector growth projections.
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Nicholas Carney,Peter Jones,Erin Wakelin
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Space related assets are becoming investable for infrastructure investors, but not uniformly and not on conventional terms. 

For experienced infrastructure investors, the immediate opportunity lies less in broad exposure to the space economy but more in assets with infrastructure-like cash flows: ground stations, mission control assets, data-processing facilities and selected dual-use platforms (supported by credible government or enterprise counterparties). 

Traditional infrastructure investors need to be conscious of:

  • rapidly advancing technology – including refresh risk in the context of investment horizons; 
  • regulatory due diligence – which may include spectrum, orbital rights, export controls, sovereign risks and foreign ownership constraints; and
  • revenue bankability – prioritising counterparty quality, procurement durability and risk allocation over market or sector-level growth projections. 

While the broader debate for scaling the space economy through private capital has focused on venture capital and public-private partnerships, infrastructure investors need a narrower lens. The relevant question is not whether the space economy will grow, but which assets can support long-duration, contract-backed, financeable cash flows. 

Ultimately, investment discipline remains familiar: isolate the cashflow asset, test the counterparty quality, price the regulatory and technology risk, and avoid mistaking sector growth for investability.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Nicholas Carney
Nicholas Carney
Photo of Peter Jones
Peter Jones
Photo of Dominic Rowe
Dominic Rowe
Photo of Erin Wakelin
Erin Wakelin
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Raihan Hossain
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