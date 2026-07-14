Navigating Australia’s Foreign Direct Investment Regime

Australia's federal government welcomes foreign investment, but the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) regime has become increasingly complex. This comprehensive guide examines critical considerations for foreign investors, including investor profiles, investment types, mandatory filing thresholds, available exemptions, procedural requirements, filing fees, and the Treasurer's enforcement powers.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Article Insights

Melissa Swain-Tonkin’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Government and Public Sector topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

in Australia

with readers working within the Law Firm and Construction & Engineering industries

The guide for foreign investors navigating the intricacies of Australia’s FIRB regime

Whilst Australia’s federal government welcomes foreign investment and has a strong track record of supporting foreign investment, Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) regime is becoming increasingly complicated and requires careful consideration concerning any potential investment opportunity.

This comprehensive guide thoroughly addresses key considerations including the investor's profile, the nature of the investment, thresholds for mandatory FIRB filings, exemptions available to foreign investors, procedural requirements, FIRB filing fees, and the Treasurer's powers and foreign investor obligations.

Chapters

Key issues to consider on Australia's FIRB regime Overview of Australia’s FIRB regime Who is captured by Australia’s FIRB regime? Investments regulated under the FIRB regime When is FIRB notification required? National security considerations National interest test Types of FIRB approvals Conditions Variations to FIRB approvals Investment in businesses and entities Investment in Australian land Investment in Australia’s resources sector The Treasurer’s enforcement and supervisory powers Exemptions Procedural issues Compliance

Download our full guide today

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.