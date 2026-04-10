EU Geopolitical Risk Update - Key Policy & Regulatory Developments No. 126

- with Finance and Tax Executives
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- with readers working within the Technology and Law Firm industries
This update (No. 126 | 19 March 2026) covers key policy and regulatory developments related to EU geopolitical risks, including in particular, economic security, Russia’s war against Ukraine, health threats, and cyber threats. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments.
This regular update expands from the previous Jones Day COVID-19 Key EU Developments – Policy & Regulatory Update (last issue No. 99) and EU Emergency Response Update (last issue No. 115).
Attachments: Jones Day EU Emergency Response Update No 126 19 March 2026.pdf
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]