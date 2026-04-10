EU Geopolitical Risk Update - Key Policy & Regulatory Developments No. 126

This update (No. 126 | 19 March 2026) covers key policy and regulatory developments related to EU geopolitical risks, including in particular, economic security, Russia’s war against Ukraine, health threats, and cyber threats.

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

Article Insights

Kaarli H. Eichhorn’s articles from Jones Day are most popular: with Finance and Tax Executives

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

with readers working within the Technology and Law Firm industries

This update (No. 126 | 19 March 2026) covers key policy and regulatory developments related to EU geopolitical risks, including in particular, economic security, Russia’s war against Ukraine, health threats, and cyber threats. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments.

This regular update expands from the previous Jones Day COVID-19 Key EU Developments – Policy & Regulatory Update (last issue No. 99) and EU Emergency Response Update (last issue No. 115).

Attachments: Jones Day EU Emergency Response Update No 126 19 March 2026.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.