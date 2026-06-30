Full Compilation: AESIA's Guides To Support Compliance With The European Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act)

We are pleased to share the complete compilation of the 16 guidelines published by Spain's Artificial Intelligence Supervisory Agency (AESIA) to support compliance with the European Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act).

Over the past weeks, we have been sharing these guides individually. Today, we bring them all together in a single, comprehensive document — offering a structured, end-to-end roadmap for organisations navigating the AI Act's requirements.

Why this compilation matters:

Having all 16 guides in one place provides a holistic view of the AI Act's compliance landscape. Rather than consulting each guide in isolation, this compilation allows organisations to understand how the different requirements interconnect — from the introductory overview of the regulation to the most granular technical obligations and the final compliance checklist.

The guides are organised into three groups:

Introductory Guides (Guides 1-2): A general and practical overview of the AI Act, including hypothetical use cases to illustrate how the rules apply in practice. Specialised Technical Guides (Guides 3-15): Detailed guidance on the specific legal and technical requirements for high-risk AI systems, covering conformity assessment, quality and risk management, data governance, transparency, human oversight, accuracy, robustness, cybersecurity, logging, post-market monitoring, incident reporting, and technical documentation. Checklist User Manual (Guide 16): A structured methodology in checklist form that enables organisations to assess their degree of compliance, identify gaps, and design a conformity plan.

These guides were developed within Spain's AI Regulatory Sandbox and provide practical, non-binding recommendations aligned with the AI Act, pending the approval of harmonised standards applicable across all EU Member States. AESIA has noted that these documents will be reviewed and updated as European standards evolve and as legislative amendments under the Digital Omnibus Package are adopted.

You can access the full compilation in English here.