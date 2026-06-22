Are We Ready For AI Robot Financial Advisers?

As artificial intelligence tools become increasingly accessible for portfolio management and investment advice, a financial adviser examines a real client case where AI-generated recommendations revealed critical gaps in personalisation, tax planning, and risk assessment. Can algorithms truly replace the human judgement, empathy, and accountability that underpin sound financial planning, or do they introduce hidden dangers that investors may not immediately recognise?

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The future is nowhere near ready

A client contacted me recently, sending me an evaluation of her portfolios that AI had provided. She had entered details of her investment and pension portfolios and spent a considerable amount of time inputting information to give the AI as much knowledge as possible. It was the first time I had received this kind of “feedback”, and I have to say, I was intrigued to see what the report said and how we ‘stacked’ up against it.

After we reviewed the report and discussed her portfolio, it made me think that this certainly would not be the last time a client undertook this exercise, with or without my involvement. It also highlighted, alongside some positives, several significant assumptions and suggestions that, in this client’s case, were simply not appropriate.

I have highlighted some of the key concerns and points to consider. In essence, even though she had provided AI with a great deal of information, it simply did not have the experience, knowledge, or awareness to ask the right questions. It did not truly “know the client”, which is one of the most important aspects of my role. Understanding a client’s circumstances enables us to embark on the right financial journey together, tailored to them and their family at that particular stage of life.

Perhaps one of my biggest concerns is that if AI starts telling everyone to do the same thing — buy or sell a particular investment, for example — this could have a dramatic and potentially compounding effect on stock markets, increasing both volatility and the severity of market highs and lows.

Below are some of the key reasons why relying solely on AI for investment decisions can be dangerous, and why experienced human advisers still play a crucial role.

AI lacks a true understanding of human goals

Investing is not just about numbers — it is about people.

A good financial plan considers:

Retirement timing

Family responsibilities

Inheritance plans

Risk tolerance under stress

Emotional reactions during market crashes

Taxes

AI can model risk profiles based on questionnaires, but it cannot fully understand human behaviour, fear, or changing life circumstances. When markets fall sharply, many investors do not behave rationally — and AI cannot talk you through those moments or adjust a strategy with empathy and judgement.

Algorithms rely on historical data — and the future is not the past

AI systems are typically trained on historical market data. The problem is simple but critical:

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Markets change due to:

Political instability

Interest rate shifts

Global conflicts

Technological disruption

Unexpected financial crises

AI can adapt, but only within the patterns it has already seen. Major economic surprises are exactly where human judgement often becomes more valuable than statistical modelling.

One example is new themes for investing, called Thematic Investing. These can be very important and highlight areas to be invested in for the future. One of these currently is Cyber Security, more companies are more worried about this and the cost to their business than any other threat. AI will not specify this in a designed portfolio, because it doesn’t speak to investment managers, visit seminars and understand the risks.

Hidden risk: over-optimisation

One of the biggest technical dangers in AI portfolio design is something called over-optimisation — building a portfolio that looks excellent on paper but performs poorly in real-world conditions.

This can happen because:

Models are tuned too closely to past data

Risk assumptions are too narrow

Rare but severe events (“black swans”) are underweighted

The result? A portfolio that may appear stable in simulations but behaves unpredictably in live markets.

Lack of personalised tax planning (a major issue)

One crucial component of successful financial planning is optimising tax efficiency on investment returns, with valuable opportunities for reducing tax exposure usually determined by where you live.

Capital Gains Tax allowances

Dividend tax rates

Pension strategies

Timing of asset disposals

Beckham Law

Wealth Tax

A financial adviser does not simply choose investments — they structure them to minimise tax liability legally and efficiently.

AI tools often:

Miss opportunities for tax-efficient planning tailored to individuals

Fail to coordinate across multiple accounts (ISAs, pensions, and general investment accounts in the UK)

Do not fully adapt to changes in personal income or tax bands

Over time, poor tax planning can cost investors tens, sometimes hundreds of thousands.

No accountability when things go wrong

When an AI-managed portfolio underperforms or behaves unexpectedly, accountability becomes unclear.

Who is responsible — the software developer?

The platform provider?

The algorithm itself?

A regulated financial adviser, on the other hand, carries professional responsibility, regulatory oversight, and a duty of care. That accountability matters when your life savings are involved.

Market behaviour is not purely rational

Financial markets are influenced by psychology just as much as mathematics.

Fear (the current biggest influencer in the markets), greed, panic, and herd behaviour often drive short-term market movements. AI systems can struggle to interpret sentiment-driven shifts in real time, especially when they are caused by unpredictable global events or changing social dynamics.

Experienced advisers can interpret these conditions within a broader context and adjust guidance accordingly, rather than relying purely on data patterns.

Why a human financial adviser still matters

A good financial adviser does more than simply help with investment advice, they provide:

Personalised planning based on life goals/events

Behavioural coaching during volatile markets

Tax-efficient structuring and ongoing optimisation

Regulatory accountability and oversight

Long-term strategies that adapt to changing circumstances

Trust

Empathy and understanding

Most importantly, they bring judgement — something AI, despite its strengths, does not yet genuinely possess.

Final thoughts

AI has a valuable role to play in modern investing. It can improve efficiency, reduce costs, and support analysis. However, when it comes to managing wealth that supports your future, retirement, and family security, relying solely on algorithms introduces risks that are often not immediately visible.

Investing is not just a mathematical exercise — it is a deeply personal financial journey. And that is exactly where experienced human financial advisers remain essential.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.