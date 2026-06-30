MiCA: The End Of The Transitional Period For CASPs

CASP grandfathering ends on 1 July 2026

From 1 July 2026, firms providing crypto-asset services to EU clients will need authorisation under MiCA and will no longer be able to rely on previous national regimes.

Cyprus is already active in the MiCA landscape, with 12 firms having either obtained CASP authorisation under MiCA or extended their activities via Article 60 notifications, positioning it as a credible EU base for regulated crypto-asset activity.

Firms should assess their MiCA route early, whether CASP authorisation, Article 60 notification or a dual-licence model.

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