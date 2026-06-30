ARTICLE
30 June 2026

MiCA: The End Of The Transitional Period For CASPs

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KPMG in Cyprus

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KPMG has been operating in Cyprus since 1948 and currently employs more than 800 professionals working from 6 offices across the island. It is a member of KPMG International Limited, a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 143 countries and territories and has approximately 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Clients look to KPMG for a consistent standard of service based on high-order professional capabilities, industry insight, local knowledge and expertise.
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Cyprus is already active in the MiCA landscape, with 12 firms having either obtained CASP authorisation under MiCA or extended their activities via Article 60 notifications, positioning it as a credible EU base for regulated crypto-asset activity.
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Marios G. Lazarou,Marie-Hélène Angelides, and Eleni Poyiadji
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EU crypto market update

CASP grandfathering ends on 1 July 2026

From 1 July 2026, firms providing crypto-asset services to EU clients will need authorisation under MiCA and will no longer be able to rely on previous national regimes.

Cyprus is already active in the MiCA landscape, with 12 firms having either obtained CASP authorisation under MiCA or extended their activities via Article 60 notifications, positioning it as a credible EU base for regulated crypto-asset activity.

Firms should assess their MiCA route early,  whether CASP authorisation, Article 60 notification or a dual-licence model.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Marios G. Lazarou
Photo of Marie-Hélène Angelides
Marie-Hélène Angelides
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Eleni Poyiadji
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