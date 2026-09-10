Podcast Series Episode 20: Blockchain Vol.VIII - MiCA Continued: What MiCA Doesn't Solve
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On the eighth episode of our blockchain series, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis continue discussing MiCA, focusing on the issues that MiCA leaves unresolved.
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On the eighth episode of our blockchain series, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis continue discussing MiCA, focusing on the issues that MiCA leaves unresolved.
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