Greece Adopts National Law Implementing The EU AI Act

1 Greek Law 5321/2026 on ‘Measures for the implementation of Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 June 2024 (Artificial Intelligence Act) – Amendments to Law 4961/2022 (Government Gazette A’ 146) and other provisions’ (Government Gazette Α’ 114/20.7.2026).

2 Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 June 2024 laying down harmonized rules on artificial intelligence and amending Regulations (EC) No 300/2008, (EU) No 167/2013, (EU) No 168/2013, (EU) 2018/858, (EU) 2018/1139 and (EU) 2019/2144 and Directives 2014/90/EU, (EU) 2016/797 and (EU) 2020/1828 (Artificial Intelligence Act).

3 For additional insight into the EU AI Act, please refer to our previous briefing from May 2024 here.

4 Article 1 of the Greek AI Law.

5 Article 3(1) of the Greek AI Law; Article 70(1) of the EU AI Act.

6 Article 3(2) of the Greek AI Law.

7 Article 4 of the Greek AI Law; Article 70(2) of the EU AI Act.

8 Article 5 of the Greek AI Law; Article 28(1) of the EU AI Act.

9 Article 6(1) of the Greek AI Law.

10 Article 7(1) of the Greek AI Law.

11 Articles 8 and 9 of the Greek AI Law.

12 Article 12(1) of the Greek AI Law; Articles 57 and 58 of the EU AI Act.

13 Article 13(2) of the Greek AI Law; cf. Article 60(4) and Article 60(4)(b) of the EU AI Act.

14 Article 14 of the Greek AI Law; Article 18(1) of the EU AI Act.

15 Article 22 of the Greek AI Law.

16 Article 21(1) of the Greek AI Law.

17 Article 21(2) of the Greek AI Law.

18 Article 25(2) of the Greek AI Law.

19 Article 99 of the EU AI Act. Specifically, infringements may result in administrative fines of up to €35m or 7% of worldwide annual turnover (for prohibited AI practices), up to €15m or 3% of worldwide annual turnover (for breaches of other key obligations related to operators and notified bodies), and up to €7.5m or 1% of worldwide annual turnover (for supplying incorrect, incomplete or misleading information to competent authorities), with reduced caps applying to SMEs and start-ups.

20 Article 16(1)(a) through (e) of the Greek AI Law; Article 99 of the EU AI Act. The powers set out in Article 16(1) of the Greek AI Law are in addition to those under the EU AI Act and Regulation (EU) 2019/1020 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019 on market surveillance and compliance of products.

21 Article 16(2) of the Greek AI Law.

22 Article 16(3) of the Greek AI Law; Article 4 of the EU AI Act.

23 Article 16(4) of the Greek AI Law.

24 Article 16(6) of the Greek AI Law; Law 4978/2022.

25 Article 17(1) and (3) of the Greek AI Law; Article 78 of the EU AI Act.

26 Article 18(1) of the Greek AI Law.

27 Article 19(1) of the Greek AI Law.

28 Article 19(2) of the Greek AI Law.

29 Article 23 of the Greek AI Law; Articles 50(1) and 50(4) of the EU AI Act.