The Age Of AI And Cyber Threats

The first session of the M&A Academy 2026 explored how AI and cyber risks are reshaping board decision making, deal dynamics and governance expectations.

Article Insights

Loyens & Loeff are most popular: within Transport, Consumer Protection and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

in European Union

The first session of the M&A Academy 2026 explored how AI and cyber risks are reshaping board decision making, deal dynamics and governance expectations. With technological developments advancing faster than traditional oversight models, boards are being pushed to develop new capabilities and a deeper understanding of how AI affects value, risk and long term strategy.

AI is reshaping the strategic landscape

AI is developing at extraordinary speed, moving rapidly from experimental applications to systems that sit at the core of business operations. Advances in foundation models, autonomous agents and automated workflows are influencing how organisations compete and how they structure their internal processes. For boards, this means building greater familiarity with AI’s potential and its implications for compliance, investment decisions and organisational resilience. AI literacy is becoming essential for effective oversight.

M&A at the speed of technology

AI and cyber considerations now play a defining role in deal strategy. They influence how buyers assess targets, where value is created or eroded, and how integration should be approached. Boards increasingly need to consider the maturity of a target’s cybersecurity, the quality of its data governance, its exposure to AI related liabilities and the extent to which AI capabilities may affect valuation or long term performance. These factors can shift deal assumptions significantly, making structured frameworks for analysing AI related risks indispensable during due diligence and integration.

The AI enabled board

Board oversight is moving from episodic to continuous. AI tools now help supervisory bodies identify emerging risks, benchmark strategic options and synthesise information from both internal and external sources. They support scenario planning, highlight patterns that may otherwise go unnoticed and help structure pre meeting preparation and post meeting follow up. These capabilities improve oversight quality, but they also require appropriate safeguards to ensure that technology enhances, rather than overshadows, sound judgement.

New governance risks to manage

The adoption of AI introduces a set of risks that boards must consider carefully. AI generated insights can appear authoritative while being partially incorrect. Sensitive materials processed through AI tools may raise new data security concerns. Automated notes or analysis may become discoverable in litigation. And as AI tools make more operational details visible, boards risk drifting too far into day to day management. Close collaboration between boards, legal teams, cybersecurity specialists and executive management is therefore essential to ensure that governance remains balanced and legally sound.

A growing support gap

Despite the rapid rise of AI, many board members report limited practical guidance from legal, risk or compliance teams. This creates misalignment at a time when integrated legal, tax, regulatory and technological expertise is increasingly needed at supervisory level.

Conclusion

AI is fundamentally changing how organisations operate and how boards must fulfil their responsibilities. Navigating this shift effectively will require stronger AI fluency, robust cyber and data governance foundations, and advisory models that bring law and tax considerations together with technology expertise. Boards that adapt early will be better positioned to guide their organisations through accelerated innovation, evolving regulatory expectations and a new era of AI driven deal making.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.