Cryptocurrency Scam: What To Do And How To Recover Funds (2026)

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If you have fallen victim to a cryptocurrency scam or a Bitcoin scam, it is essential to understand what to do immediately in order to stop payments, collect evidence, and assess whether it may be possible to recover stolen cryptocurrencies.

In 2026 the regulatory landscape has changed: anonymity is increasingly limited and those operating through regulated exchanges have greater opportunities for legal and tax protection.

Cryptocurrency scams have become one of the most widespread financial frauds in recent years. Fake investment schemes, phishing attacks, non-existent trading platforms and crypto rug pulls can lead to the loss of Bitcoin, Ethereum or other cryptocurrencies within a few hours.

In the event of a crypto scam, it is crucial to act extremely quickly: immediately file a complaint with the Postal Police, block payments through your bank and collect all evidence of the unlawful conduct (emails, chats, wallet addresses, receipts).

Ideally, a blockchain analysis should be carried out to identify the path followed by the funds, an operation that can be performed by specialised companies.

In some cases it is possible to attempt the recovery of crypto funds, especially if the cryptocurrencies pass through centralised exchanges or identifiable intermediaries.

What to do immediately if you have been the victim of a Cryptocurrency Scam

If you suspect that you are the victim of a Bitcoin or crypto scam, acting quickly is essential:

Immediately stop any payments

Do not send any further money, even if you are promised that your account will be unlocked or that the funds will be recovered. Save all evidence

Keep: wallet addresses

transaction hashes

emails and chats

screenshots of the platform

receipts of transfers or payments. Report the scam to the Postal Police

A report can be filed at a police office or through the Commissariato di PS Online portal. Report the platform to CONSOB

If the scam concerns online investments or trading, it can be reported to CONSOB. Acting promptly can increase the chances of tracing and recovering stolen cryptocurrencies.

What a Cryptocurrency Scam is and how it works

A cryptocurrency scam is a digital financial fraud that exploits the decentralised nature of virtual assets to steal funds from victims, often by promising high returns or using non-existent investment platforms.

Scammers exploit certain specific characteristics of blockchains:

irreversible transactions

pseudonymity of wallet addresses, meaning the use of an identifier that replaces a person's real identity in the digital world, ensuring privacy without complete anonymity and allowing operations to be traceable but not immediately linked to a real identity

ease of international transfers.

Through phishing, Ponzi schemes, fake investments and fraudulent applications, they manage to steal private keys or cryptocurrencies, often leaving victims without the possibility of recovery.

The risks have increased over the years, partly due to the use of Artificial Intelligence, which enables criminals to create extremely credible websites and platforms.

All of this makes the recovery of stolen cryptocurrencies complex, but not always impossible.

Main Scam Schemes in the Crypto world

To uncover crypto scams it is important to understand how scammers operate.

The most common types of crypto scams are:

Unregulated exchanges and ghost platforms

Non-existent ICOs and crypto projects

Rug pulls

Ponzi or pyramid schemes

Phishing and wallet theft

Romance scams and pig butchering

Fake giveaways or technical support

Recovery scams (fund recovery frauds)

Unregulated Exchanges and Ghost Platforms

Unregulated cryptocurrency exchanges and so-called "ghost platforms" represent a significant risk area in the digital financial landscape in 2026.

These platforms often operate outside legal jurisdictions and may allow trading without identification procedures (KYC – Know Your Customer), exposing users to the loss of funds.

Risks of exchanges without KYC

Non-compliant platforms operate without supervision and may:

suddenly shut down

misappropriate users' funds

facilitate money laundering activities.

From 2026 onwards, using non-traceable platforms is becoming increasingly risky also from a tax perspective.

What "Ghost Platforms" (Ghost Chains/Exchanges) are

Ghost Chains are blockchains or crypto projects that have been abandoned by the community and lack real liquidity.

Ghost platforms or wallets are often non-custodial decentralised exchanges (DEX) or "no-KYC" exchanges that promise total anonymity but operate outside regulatory jurisdictions.

These platforms may have low liquidity, making it difficult to sell assets and leading to sudden price crashes.

What to do immediately: avoid depositing new funds, attempt to withdraw available funds, keep records of evidence and transactions, and consider reporting the matter to the competent authorities.

ICOs, Tokens and non-existent Crypto projects

ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) are fundraising methods based on blockchain technology.

Despite their profit potential, many have turned out to be scams or failed projects, leaving investors without protection and with worthless tokens.

Among the most common cases:

Fake ICOs and Token Sales: scammers create sophisticated websites that imitate legitimate launches to collect funds and then disappear (exit scam).

scammers create sophisticated websites that imitate legitimate launches to collect funds and then disappear (exit scam). Rug Pulls (Memecoin and DeFi): developers create a token or DeFi project, build hype and then withdraw all liquidity from the pool, making the token unsellable.

developers create a token or DeFi project, build hype and then withdraw all liquidity from the pool, making the token unsellable. Honeypot Scams: tokens programmed so that investors can buy them but will never be able to sell them.

tokens programmed so that investors can buy them but will never be able to sell them. Fake Airdrops or Giveaways: promises of free tokens requiring users to send crypto to a "verification" address that never returns anything.

promises of free tokens requiring users to send crypto to a "verification" address that never returns anything. Fake celebrities and deepfakes: the use of AI allows criminals to create videos and content featuring well-known figures apparently promoting the investment.

Warning signs

Unclear, copied or technically empty whitepaper

Promises of guaranteed returns (no serious investment guarantees profits)

(no serious investment guarantees profits) Anonymous or unverifiable team

or unverifiable team Aggressive marketing: excessive use of social media and testimonials to create hype and pressure investors to act quickly.

To protect yourself, it is essential to conduct at least minimal due diligence: read the whitepaper, verify the team, check documentation and independent reviews before investing.

What to do immediately: if you have already invested in a project showing these warning signs, stop making further payments, save all documentation and consider requesting legal advice immediately.

Ponzi Schemes and Fraudulent Crypto Investments

Crypto Ponzi schemes are scams that promise high and guaranteed returns by paying earlier investors with funds from new investors.

They can be recognised by unrealistic profit promises, the absence of real financial activity and strong pressure to recruit new participants, inevitably leading to system collapse and loss of funds when there is no longer enough money to pay earlier investors.

Typical characteristics include:

Unrealistic return promises: guaranteed or extremely high returns in a short time

guaranteed or extremely high returns in a short time Unclear profit models: often described as secret algorithms or poorly documented high-risk investments

often described as secret algorithms or poorly documented high-risk investments Strong emphasis on recruitment: high incentives to bring in new investors (pyramid scheme)

high incentives to bring in new investors (pyramid scheme) High pressure: psychological pressure to invest quickly

psychological pressure to invest quickly Lack of transparency: inability to verify real trading or investment activity

inability to verify real trading or investment activity Recruitment encouragement: investors are asked to bring others into the scheme in exchange for compensation.

If a crypto investment seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is a scam.

What to do immediately: stop payments, do not involve acquaintances, collect contracts, bank statements and chats, and contact authorities and a professional.

Phishing and Wallet Theft

Phishing aimed at stealing cryptocurrency wallets uses deceptive emails, SMS messages (smishing) or phone calls (vishing) to obtain private keys or seed phrases.

A seed phrase is a sequence of 12–24 random words that acts as the master key to your cryptocurrency wallet.

The seed phrase allows funds and private keys to be recovered if the device is lost or the wallet is damaged and must be stored offline and kept strictly confidential.

If scammers obtain it, they gain full control of your wallet. To achieve this, they often impersonate trusted entities and induce users to click malicious links and reveal it.

Main threats and techniques

Vishing: fraudulent phone calls aimed at obtaining banking details or wallet credentials.

fraudulent phone calls aimed at obtaining banking details or wallet credentials. Smishing/Phishing: messages or emails creating urgency (for example "account blocked") to steal credentials.

messages or emails creating urgency (for example "account blocked") to steal credentials. Seed phrase theft: scammers create clone websites to trick users into entering their wallet recovery phrase.

Warning signs and defence

Signs: unjustified urgency, requests for passwords or seed phrases, grammatical errors (although AI may reduce these), suspicious URLs.

unjustified urgency, requests for passwords or seed phrases, grammatical errors (although AI may reduce these), suspicious URLs. Defence: never share your seed phrase, verify the URL address, enable two-factor authentication (2FA).

What to do immediately: if you suspect theft, immediately transfer remaining funds to a new secure wallet, revoke access, change passwords and report the incident to the platform and authorities.

Romance Scams and "Pig Butchering"

Crypto romance scams combine emotional manipulation with fraudulent investments.

They are an evolution of pig butchering schemes.

These are sophisticated fraud schemes that combine emotional deception with fake cryptocurrency investments, often leading to substantial financial losses.

Both involve a long period of psychological manipulation: scammers establish relationships, sometimes romantic ones, online and convince the victim to invest through crypto platforms they control.

Behind these contacts there is careful planning and psychological work, which is why anyone could become a victim.

These are not improvised scammers but dishonest individuals who exploit victims' weaknesses and emotions, creating psychological dependence.

Victims often blame themselves once they discover the deception and may refuse to report someone to whom they still feel emotionally attached.

This is one of the fastest growing forms of fraud in recent years.

Romance Scam

A romance scam, also known as a "Tinder scam", is a fraud that exploits the victim's emotions.

How it works: scammers create fake profiles on social media or dating apps and build a virtual romantic relationship with the victim over months in order to gain trust.

scammers create fake profiles on social media or dating apps and build a virtual romantic relationship with the victim over months in order to gain trust. The deception: once a strong emotional bond has been established, the scammer invents a credible story requiring urgent financial assistance.

once a strong emotional bond has been established, the scammer invents a credible story requiring urgent financial assistance. Connection with cryptocurrencies: in its latest evolution, the scam involves crypto investments or the payment of "taxes" on alleged profits that do not actually exist.

Pig Butchering

"Pig butchering" describes the process of fattening the victim emotionally and financially before stealing all funds.

How it works: it often begins with a random contact, such as a mistaken SMS, which evolves into a friendly or romantic relationship. The scammer claims to have exclusive knowledge of cryptocurrency investment platforms guaranteeing high returns.

it often begins with a random contact, such as a mistaken SMS, which evolves into a friendly or romantic relationship. The scammer claims to have exclusive knowledge of cryptocurrency investment platforms guaranteeing high returns. The trap: initially the victim sees fake profits on a fraudulent website controlled by the criminals.

initially the victim sees fake profits on a fraudulent website controlled by the criminals. The slaughter: when the victim tries to withdraw funds, they are told that taxes or additional fees must be paid. Any further payments are useless and the funds will never be recovered.

What to do immediately: stop all contact with the supposed partner, do not send further funds, save all conversations and consider filing a report without feelings of guilt.

Fake Giveaways and Technical Support

Fake giveaways and fake crypto technical support are among the most common scams in the cryptocurrency sector.

These scams exploit enthusiasm for new coins or the urgency to solve technical issues to induce victims to send cryptocurrencies or reveal private keys.

Fake giveaways: scammers create fake websites or social accounts impersonating celebrities, exchanges or crypto projects, promising to double any cryptocurrency sent to a certain address.

Fake technical support: scammers pretend to be support staff from exchanges or wallet providers and contact users offering help to solve a technical problem.

In reality, the aim is to obtain private keys, seed phrases or 2FA codes in order to empty the wallet.

What to do immediately: do not click on received links, never share seed phrases or 2FA codes, report the account or website as suspicious and verify information only through official project or exchange channels.

Recovery Scams: the fund recovery fraud

Recovery room scams target people who have already been victims of fraud.

Criminals contact the victim pretending to be fund recovery experts, lawyers or ethical hackers ("white hat"), promising to recover lost money in exchange for an upfront payment.

How the scam works

Proactive contact: scammers contact victims via email, social media or telephone, often already knowing details of the previous scam.

scammers contact victims via email, social media or telephone, often already knowing details of the previous scam. False identity: they present themselves as authorities, government agencies, lawyers or specialised crypto recovery firms.

they present themselves as authorities, government agencies, lawyers or specialised crypto recovery firms. Upfront payment: they request advance fees, legal costs or taxes to unlock or recover funds.

Result: once the payment is made, the scammers disappear, sometimes requesting additional payments before vanishing completely.

Warning signs

Someone contacts you offering to recover crypto funds without you requesting assistance

You are asked for upfront payment, often in cryptocurrency

Guaranteed success is promised

Strong pressure is applied to act quickly.

What to do immediately: do not pay advance fees to anyone promising guaranteed recovery, verify the identity of the professional and, if in doubt, consult a trusted lawyer or adviser.

When it is possible to recover stolen cryptocurrencies (and when it is not)

Recovering stolen cryptocurrencies is complex but not always impossible.

The real chances depend on several factors:

speed of intervention

type of scam

path followed by the funds on the blockchain

possible passage through regulated exchanges.

Recovery is more realistic when:

funds pass through regulated centralised exchanges

blockchain analysis identifies addresses and transaction paths

authorities intervene quickly with seizure or freezing requests

intermediaries can link wallet addresses to identifiable individuals.

Recovery is very difficult or impossible when:

funds are quickly moved to unregulated DEX platforms or mixers

no complaint is filed and authorities cannot intervene

the project is completely non-existent with no centralised exchange involved.

Cryptocurrencies can be traced on the blockchain until they reach exchanges where scammers attempt conversion.

Possible measures include:

freezing of funds

preventive seizure

identification of those responsible.

Important: Supreme Court and blockchain analysis

According to the Italian Supreme Court (Corte di Cassazione), ruling No. 13471/2022, blockchain analysis can be used as circumstantial evidence in criminal proceedings, provided that it is conducted using appropriate and verifiable technical tools.

This means that properly documented on-chain transaction tracking may help identify responsibility and support requests for asset freezing or seizure.

New european Crypto Regulations (MiCA, DAC8, CARF)

From 2026 onwards, the cryptocurrency sector is undergoing significant regulatory tightening.

European regulations MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) and new tax transparency rules (DAC8 and CARF) make anonymous operations increasingly difficult and distinguish more clearly between authorised platforms and ghost or unregulated ones.

The main regulations currently in force are:

MiCA: EU rules for crypto operators

EU rules for crypto operators DAC8: automatic exchange of tax information

automatic exchange of tax information CARF: international crypto reporting framework.

MiCA focuses on who can operate and how they must do so, requiring exchanges and other operators to be authorised, financially sound and transparent.

DAC8 and CARF focus on taxation by requiring intermediaries to collect client data and transaction information and transmit it automatically to tax authorities.

Together, MiCA, DAC8 and CARF aim to distinguish authorised platforms from ghost platforms and ensure maximum fiscal transparency in crypto operations.

For users, this means greater protection when using regulated platforms but also the practical end of anonymity and the need to correctly declare crypto holdings and capital gains.

MiCA: european rules for crypto operators

The European MiCA Regulation (Markets in Crypto-Assets) aims to create a safer and more professional cryptocurrency market.

Exchanges and crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) operating in Europe must obtain authorisation, comply with capital and organisational requirements, and implement customer identification procedures (KYC).

Moreover, from 2026 onwards, data relating to balances and transactions are communicated automatically to tax authorities, drastically reducing the possibility of hiding holdings and capital gains on centralised platforms.

This leads to consolidation within the sector: only operators willing to comply with rules and supervision will remain on the market, while non-compliant platforms are likely to close or relocate outside the European regulatory perimeter.

For tokens linked to currencies or real-world assets (such as stablecoins and e-money tokens), MiCA introduces even stricter rules, which have already been in force since 2025.

The objective is to prevent systemic risks and opaque products disguised as "stable coins".

DAC8 and CARF: Tax Transparency and the End of Anonymity

The European DAC8 Directive and the international CARF framework have introduced a system for the automatic exchange of tax information relating to crypto assets.

From 1 January 2026, exchanges and crypto service providers operating in the EU must:

identify their customers (Know Your Customer – KYC)

collect transaction data (balances, purchases and sales)

transmit this information annually to the relevant tax authorities.

In practice, the tax authority of the country of residence receives the information directly, without the need for manual checks or individual requests.

This system effectively marks the end of fiscal anonymity for users operating through centralised exchanges and regulated operators.

Using foreign or unauthorised platforms to try to avoid taxes is becoming increasingly impractical and may expose users to retroactive audits, penalties and operational restrictions.

MiCA, DAC8 and CARF compared: the table

To better understand the new regulatory framework for crypto assets, the following table summarises the main differences between MiCA, DAC8 and CARF, the three initiatives that are redefining regulation, tax transparency and international reporting in the cryptocurrency sector.

Regulation What it regulates From when Who it applies to Main obligations MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) EU rules for the crypto-asset market and crypto service providers Full application for CASPs in 2026 (with possible national transitional periods) Exchanges, brokers, wallet providers, token issuers and other CASPs operating in the EU Mandatory authorisation, capital and organisational requirements, increased transparency towards customers, stricter rules for stablecoins DAC8 (EU Directive) Tax transparency and automatic exchange of information on crypto assets 1 January 2026 CASPs and crypto service providers with EU resident clients, even if established outside the EU Tax identification of clients, collection of data on balances and transactions, reporting to tax authorities CARF (OECD) International standard for tax reporting of crypto assets Progressive introduction 2025-2026 in participating countries Crypto-asset service providers facilitating exchange, transfer or custody of crypto assets Collection and annual transmission of data on users, assets and transactions with automatic exchange between states

Tax developments in Italy between 2025 and 2026

From a tax perspective, Italy is strengthening the treatment of crypto assets through a series of measures that become fully visible in tax returns from 2026.

In summary:

The exemption threshold that excluded capital gains up to €2,000 has been removed, making all gains taxable starting from the 2025 tax year .

has been removed, making all gains taxable starting from the . Italian legislation provides for a gradual strengthening of crypto-asset taxation, with rates that may reach up to 33% for certain types of income from crypto assets starting in 2026.

for certain types of income from crypto assets starting in 2026. An exception concerns e-money tokens denominated in euros that comply with the MiCA definition: for these specific cases, a reduced 26% rate may still apply.

that comply with the MiCA definition: for these specific cases, a reduced may still apply. There is the possibility to revalue one's positions at a given date by paying a substitute tax, in order to reduce future capital gains.

at a given date by paying a substitute tax, in order to reduce future capital gains. A wealth tax (stamp duty or equivalent) calculated on the value of crypto assets held remains applicable.

At the same time, crypto assets are increasingly included in checks on the taxpayer's overall wealth, increasing the importance of proper monitoring and orderly reporting.

What this means for users: more protection, fewer "loopholes"

For users this means two things: on the one hand greater protection when using compliant operators; on the other hand the practical end of the illusion of tax anonymity.

Those who promise that it is possible to "avoid paying taxes" by using unregulated foreign platforms actually expose victims to a double risk: losing their crypto assets and later facing tax disputes.

In this new context, the choice of compliant intermediaries, respect for tax reporting obligations and, when necessary, the support of legal and tax professionals become increasingly important to regularise one's position and defend against dishonest operators.

From Forex Scams to Crypto Scams: what has really changed

The transition from Forex scams (involving traditional currencies) to cryptocurrency scams represents a sophisticated evolution of financial fraud.

The real difference lies not so much in the asset itself, but in the speed, technology and irreversibility of transactions.

Whereas scammers previously pretended to trade on currency markets through fake brokers that appeared legitimate, today they exploit the decentralised nature and hype surrounding cryptocurrencies to steal huge amounts of money in a very short time.

From attempted regulation to digital anarchy

Forex: scam brokers often operate in tax havens but pretend to be regulated by European authorities. Fund recovery, although difficult, may sometimes be possible through bank disputes (chargebacks).

scam brokers often operate in tax havens but pretend to be regulated by European authorities. Fund recovery, although difficult, may sometimes be possible through bank disputes (chargebacks). Crypto: the market is often decentralised and unregulated.

Scammers use pseudonymous wallets and offshore services which, if they do not involve regulated intermediaries, make intervention extremely difficult. Even specialised investigations do not guarantee recovery.

Irreversibility of transactions (the real paradigm shift)

In Forex scams, payments were usually made via bank transfers or credit cards .

. In crypto scams, payments may be made directly in Bitcoin, Ethereum or USDT. Once a transaction is confirmed on the blockchain, no bank or authority can reverse it. At most, the path of the funds can be traced.

Summary of the differences

Feature Forex Scams (previous years) Crypto Scams (from 2023 onwards) Asset Currency pairs (EUR/USD) Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stablecoins (USDT) Payment Bank transfer / card (traceable) Crypto wallet (anonymous or difficult to trace) Fund recovery Possible through chargeback Possible but uncertain, usually only after specialised blockchain tracing Targeting Cold calling Social media, dating apps, AI deepfakes Regulation Low / offshore Absent / decentralised

Common warning signs in crypto scams (Red Flags)

Here is what you need to know to recognise a crypto scam:

Guaranteed profits: no legitimate investment promises extremely high and guaranteed returns (no one can reliably turn €250 into €3,000 in a week).

no legitimate investment promises extremely high and guaranteed returns (no one can reliably turn €250 into €3,000 in a week). Psychological pressure: scammers try to create urgency, pushing you to invest immediately through chats on Telegram or WhatsApp .

scammers try to create urgency, pushing you to invest immediately through chats on or . Requests for "taxes" to withdraw funds: if you are asked to pay extra sums (often described as unlocking fees, commissions or advance taxes) to withdraw your funds, you are almost certainly facing a scam, unless you have signed an agreement that explicitly provides for such charges.

if you are asked to pay extra sums (often described as unlocking fees, commissions or advance taxes) to withdraw your funds, you are almost certainly facing a scam, unless you have signed an agreement that explicitly provides for such charges. Requests for remote access to your computer: never allow strangers to control your devices. If someone asks you to install remote access software (such as AnyDesk or TeamViewer ), refuse or uninstall it.

never allow strangers to control your devices. If someone asks you to install remote access software (such as ), refuse or uninstall it. Unauthorised platforms: always verify that the operator is registered with the Italian Financial Advisers Register on the website of the OCF (Organismo di vigilanza e tenuta dell'albo), which allows verification of authorised financial advisers, independent consultants and financial advisory firms. Alternatively, you can check warnings published by CONSOB.

How much time do I have to take legal action?

In cases of cryptocurrency scams, time limits vary depending on the type of legal action:

Criminal complaint: you generally have three months from the date you discovered the scam to file a complaint with the authorities (State Police, Carabinieri or Public Prosecutor's Office).

you generally have from the date you discovered the scam to file a complaint with the authorities (State Police, Carabinieri or Public Prosecutor's Office). Statute of limitations (criminal offence): the crime of fraud usually becomes time-barred after six years , which may extend to seven years and six months if interruptive acts occur.

the crime of fraud usually becomes time-barred after , which may extend to if interruptive acts occur. Prompt action remains essential to avoid the risk that the offence becomes time-barred.

Civil action (compensation for damages): civil claims aimed at recovering funds and obtaining compensation generally have longer time limits (typically 5 or 10 years, depending on the specific type of unlawful act), although it is always advisable to act as soon as possible.

If you have doubts about your situation or have already been the victim of a cryptocurrency scam, it is advisable to request a preliminary legal assessment before sending further funds or relying on alleged "recovery companies".

Do not hesitate to contact Boccadutri International Law Firm for a confidential and personalised legal consultation.

FAQ – Cryptocurrency Scams

Is it really possible to recover stolen cryptocurrencies after a scam?

Recovering cryptocurrencies is difficult but not always impossible.

In many cases funds are quickly moved to unregulated platforms or mixers, making full recovery unrealistic.

However, when cryptocurrencies pass through regulated centralised exchanges, it may be possible to attempt to freeze or seize the funds, especially if action is taken quickly and supported by well-documented blockchain analysis.

A positive outcome is never guaranteed, but an initial technical and legal assessment can help determine whether concrete options exist.

What should I do immediately if I suspect a crypto or Bitcoin scam?

The first rule is not to send any more money, even if you are promised that your account will be unlocked or that additional profits will be generated.

Immediately afterwards, preserve all evidence:

wallet addresses,

transaction hashes,

emails,

chats,

platform screenshots,

bank transfer or payment receipts.

It is essential to file a report with the Postal Police or other competent authorities and, if possible, report the platform to supervisory bodies (for example CONSOB in cases involving investment services).

Legal support can help structure the next steps correctly.

How can I tell whether a cryptocurrency investment platform is a scam?

Some recurring warning signs include:

guaranteed or unrealistic returns,

strong pressure to invest immediately,

lack of authorisations,

anonymous or unverifiable team,

generic or copied whitepaper,

aggressive marketing based on testimonials and difficult-to-verify "success stories".

Be particularly cautious of platforms that request payments to "unlock" profits or ask you to share passwords, seed phrases or 2FA codes.

Before investing, always verify whether the operator is authorised and carefully review documentation and independent reviews.

Does it make sense to pay someone who promises to recover lost crypto funds?

In many cases so-called recovery scams represent a second fraud targeting victims who have already lost money.

Scammers present themselves as lawyers, government agencies or "white hat" experts and request advance payments for alleged legal costs or unlocking fees without providing any real guarantees.

Paying these amounts often results in further financial loss.

It is advisable to distrust anyone who contacts you proactively promising "guaranteed recovery" and instead rely only on verifiable professionals, discussing costs, possibilities and limitations transparently.

Can I report a cryptocurrency scam if the platform is foreign or unregulated?

Yes. Filing a report is still possible and advisable, even if the platform is based abroad or unregulated.

Authorities may initiate international cooperation requests and, in some cases, intervene on funds or operators connected to cooperative jurisdictions.

Reporting the scam also helps document the incident, protects you against future disputes (including tax issues) and creates evidence that may be useful in civil or criminal proceedings.

The presence of European or regulated intermediaries in the flow of funds can increase the chances of intervention.

How does blockchain analysis work in crypto fraud cases and what value does it have in court?

Blockchain analysis consists of tracing the path of cryptocurrencies from one address to another using specialised technical tools, identifying wallets, exchanges and services involved.

This allows investigators to determine where funds have been moved and whether there are contact points with identifiable intermediaries.

The Italian Supreme Court has recognised that such analyses may constitute circumstantial evidence in criminal proceedings, provided they are conducted using reliable methodologies.

They are not a "magic proof", but they are an important tool to support requests for seizure, freezing of funds and identification of those responsible.

When should I contact a lawyer specialising in cryptocurrency scams?

It is advisable to consult a lawyer experienced in crypto fraud as soon as you realise that a scam may have occurred.

The earlier action is taken, the greater the chances of collecting useful evidence, coordinating blockchain analysis, structuring the complaint correctly and interacting with exchanges and authorities.

A professional can also help evaluate possible compensation claims and manage any tax issues related to crypto losses or transactions.

How long do I have to report a crypto scam?

A complaint for the crime of fraud must generally be filed within three months from the discovery of the offence.

Do I have to pay taxes in order to withdraw cryptocurrencies?

No. If a platform asks you to pay a "tax" to unlock your account, it is almost certainly a scam.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.