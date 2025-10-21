Israeli Technology Founders Speak - Episode 50: Ofer Shalev Of Newphase (Podcast)

Ofer Shalev is the CEO and founder of Newphase, a MedTech company that has developed a new treatment for advanced cancer patients.

Ofer Shalev is the CEO and founder of Newphase, a MedTech company that has developed a new treatment for advanced cancer patients. Their technology uses tiny particles that target and destroy cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed, offering hope for patients when other treatments have stopped working.

Avraham sat down with Ofer to discuss how their technology works, how he came up with the idea, how he got funded, the challenges he's faced, tips for startup founders and much more.

