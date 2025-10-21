ARTICLE
21 October 2025

Israeli Technology Founders Speak - Episode 50: Ofer Shalev Of Newphase (Podcast)

Avraham Hermon

Ofer Shalev is the CEO and founder of Newphase, a MedTech company that has developed a new treatment for advanced cancer patients. Their technology uses tiny particles that target and destroy cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed, offering hope for patients when other treatments have stopped working.

Avraham sat down with Ofer to discuss how their technology works, how he came up with the idea, how he got funded, the challenges he's faced, tips for startup founders and much more.

Avraham Hermon
