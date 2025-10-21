The translation of Law No. 15 of 2004, known as the Electronic Signature Law, is a vital reference for understanding Egypt's legal framework for digital transactions and electronic authentication. This law established clear rules for recognizing electronic signatures, regulating certification entities, and granting electronic documents the same evidentiary authority as traditional paper records.

By studying the translation of the Electronic Signature Law, international businesses and legal professionals can better navigate Egypt's digital economy. The English version of the Electronic Signature Law provides clarity on how electronic writing, digital contracts, and authenticated signatures are treated under Egyptian law, ensuring transparency and legal certainty for cross-border dealings.

Equally important are the Executive Regulations of the Law on the Electronic Signature Law, which were issued to detail the technical standards, licensing requirements, and operational safeguards for certification service providers. Together with the translation of Law No. 15 of 2004, these regulations ensure a comprehensive understanding of how Egypt enforces electronic signature rules in practice.

Overall, the Electronic Signature Law and its Executive Regulations reflect Egypt's commitment to secure digital transformation. Making available the English version of the Electronic Signature Law supports foreign investors, technology providers, and international partners in aligning with Egyptian requirements and building trust in electronic transactions.

