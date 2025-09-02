Law No. 175 of 2018, widely known as the Information Technology Crimes Law and the Cybersecurity Law, is Egypt's principal legislation for combating cybercrimes and ensuring digital security. The Information Technology Crimes Law—sometimes referred to as the Cybersecurity Law—defines and penalizes a range of information technology offenses, from hacking and unauthorized access to data breaches and online fraud, while setting clear duties for service providers and users.

The Cybersecurity Law imposes obligations on service providers to retain data, protect user information, and cooperate with authorities to address threats to national security. Through its comprehensive framework, Law No. 175 of 2018 strengthens Egypt's legal approach to information technology crimes and helps align national practices with international cybersecurity standards.

This translation of Law No. 175 of 2018, offers an English version of the Cybersecurity Law and an English version of the Information Technology Crimes Law. This ensures accessibility for non-Arabic speakers and supports compliance and understanding among global stakeholders.

