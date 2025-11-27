AI And Legal Practice In Saudi Arabia Opportunities Risks And Emerging Trends

Taking into account the current focus on artificial intelligence, which has rapidly evolved over the past two years—and despite the fact that AI has been of interest for more than a hundred years—the past two years...

Eyad Reda Law Firm LLP (ERLF) is a full-service legal practice in Saudi Arabia, with a diverse team and strong expertise in the country’s regulatory and cultural environment. We strive to be leaders in providing high-quality legal services, focusing on effective communication and collaborative relationships to ensure cost-effective, outstanding legal support.

Article Insights

Eyad Reda Law Firm LLP’s articles from Eyad Reda Law Firm LLP are most popular: in Middle East

in Middle East

in Middle East

with readers working within the Metals & Mining industries Eyad Reda Law Firm LLP are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources and Employment and HR topic(s)

Taking into account the current focus on artificial intelligence, which has rapidly evolved over the past two years—and despite the fact that AI has been of interest for more than a hundred years—the past two years, marked by the emergence of models such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and other dialogue-based language models, have made artificial intelligence far more widespread among the public.

However, does this mean that these represent the limits of AI and its applications? Certainly not. AI had been applied and advancing long before these services appeared, and it can be said that generative models have reinforced public interest and have become a direct support tool that can be described as the "right hand" for everyone.

These tools support students in their studies, assist entities and organizations in preparing presentations, summarizing topics, writing meeting minutes, and performing various tasks that save time and increase efficiency.

Nevertheless, no technological advancement is free from the need for regulation, oversight, and compliance, raising key questions: What is the regulatory status of AI in Saudi Arabia? And what opportunities, risks, and emerging trends is the Kingdom adopting from a legal standpoint?

Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant shift since the launch of the National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence (NDAI), announced by SDAIA at the Global AI Summit in 2020. This marked a major starting point that provided the legal sector with ample room for study, analysis, and development.

This article explores the evolving and accelerating role of AI in Saudi legal practice, highlighting promising opportunities, legal and ethical risks, and the emerging regulatory trends shaping the future of the profession.

First: Promising Opportunities of AI in Saudi Legal Practice

1. Automating Routine Tasks and Enhancing Efficiency

Automating routine legal tasks is among the most significant opportunities AI offers to the legal sector. It has been observed through various applications that many services now facilitate and accelerate tasks that do not require deep legal analysis—such as summarization, drafting, and writing—tasks that previously consumed many hours and can now be completed in minutes.

The impact extends to processing large volumes of legal documents, reviewing contracts, and managing e-discovery, as machine-learning systems can process thousands of pages within minutes compared to the hours or days required by human effort.

AI has also contributed to transforming legal research through scanning Saudi laws, regulations, circulars, and judicial precedents, providing rapid summaries that support decision-making.

Additionally, AI-powered legal translation represents a valuable opportunity, enabling law firms to efficiently handle bilingual contracts and international documents with high accuracy.

2. Developmental Opportunities in Legal Services and Enhancing Law Firms' Value Proposition

AI constitutes a strategic opportunity for law firms to develop their services and strengthen their competitive edge. It enables the delivery of more accurate, faster, and cost-effective services, enhancing the client experience and creating real added value.

These solutions include smart platforms for contract analysis, automated document-review systems, specialized legal-translation tools, intelligent case-management systems, and interactive applications that provide instant responses to clients.

This shift is clearly reflected in government initiatives and competitions that encourage the development of innovative legal-tech solutions combining technological innovation and regulatory compliance, motivating firms to adopt digital operating models.

3. Facilitating Predictive Analysis and Supporting Judicial Decision-Making

AI services are no longer limited to automation; they have become tools that assist legal professionals in analyzing input data and linking it to relevant precedents and judicial principles. Although individual court judgments in Saudi Arabia are not binding, the judicial principles issued by the Supreme Court are binding and form a crucial reference when constructing legal strategies.

AI-assisted tools help lawyers narrow the range of possible outcomes without affecting judicial independence or relying on definitive predictions, enabling lawyers to present clearer assessments to clients within proper legal boundaries.

Second: Legal and Ethical Risks of Adopting AI

1. Legal Liability and Determining the Responsible Party

Legal liability is one of the most complex challenges associated with AI use, especially when harm arises from its outputs. This raises the question:

Who is responsible—the developer, the user, or the system owner?

Explicit legal provisions addressing this matter are still developing, although certain cases can fall under cybercrime laws or tort liability depending on the circumstances.

2. Algorithmic Impacts

AI systems are heavily influenced by the data on which they are trained. If that data is inaccurate, the resulting output will also be inaccurate.

This requires legal professionals to verify the quality and reliability of data before relying on it, in accordance with Islamic Sharia and Saudi regulations, to ensure result accuracy.

3. Data Protection and Privacy

AI in the legal sector relies on highly sensitive data, including client information, case details, and personal documents. This is directly governed by the Saudi Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL).

Compliance requires minimizing collected data, specifying a lawful purpose for processing, preventing unlawful disclosure, and obtaining necessary regulatory consents.

The legal sector is also among the most vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, necessitating enhanced systems security to safeguard client data and ensure confidentiality.

Although AI tools have become integral to legal research, analysis, and drafting, their deployment must be subject to careful governance to safeguard the confidentiality of all information processed through such systems. Given that AI-enabled workflows may involve highly sensitive data—including client records, case details, contractual documentation, and internal legal opinions—legal professionals are required to maintain strict adherence to applicable Saudi laws and regulatory standards, particularly the Saudi Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL).

Moreover, prior to integrating any AI solution into legal practice, law firms and legal departments should ensure that their databases and internal infrastructure are protected by robust security frameworks. This entails implementing strong access-control mechanisms, encryption protocols, secure data-storage practices, and comprehensive internal policies governing AI usage, in order to mitigate risks of data leakage, unauthorized processing, or misuse. Accordingly, responsible adoption of AI within the legal sector necessitates balancing technological innovation with rigorous legal compliance and cybersecurity safeguards, thereby preserving client trust and professional accountability.

Third: Emerging Trends and the Regulatory Framework in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is witnessing a rapid transformation in the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies within the framework of Vision 2030, creating a clear set of emerging trends within the regulatory and legal sectors. Foremost among these trends is the comprehensive digital transformation of the judiciary through the Najiz platform, where processes such as filing lawsuits, electronic notifications, digital reconciliation, and electronic enforcement are now carried out through automated systems that reduce time and effort while enhancing procedural transparency.

In parallel, the Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Saudi Business Center (SBC), has made significant progress in automating company-establishment procedures and shifting toward fully digital models. This advancement is reflected in a suite of integrated digital services, including:

Electronic issuance of Articles of Incorporation

Unified digital reservation of trade names

Smart integration with government entities to complete licensing and regulatory requirements without any in-person visits

End-to-end digital workflows that reduce human intervention and enhance accuracy

These developments represent one of the most prominent emerging trends reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to accelerating the business establishment cycle and enhancing its reliability. As a result, legal procedures have become more streamlined, and the business environment has gained efficiency through platforms built on AI and advanced data processing. Despite this progress, the sector remains relatively new and continues to offer significant room for development, and—critically—it still requires substantial human oversight and cannot be relied upon 100%, particularly in areas involving legal judgment, interpretation, and decision-making.

SDAIA and the Digital Government Authority (DGA) lead a central aspect of this transformation by developing national AI frameworks and ethical guidelines, providing both the regulatory foundation and technological infrastructure necessary to ensure responsible and compliant AI adoption aligned with Saudi values and legal requirements. Moreover, several government initiatives—such as innovation challenges and legal-tech hackathons—have emerged to encourage the development of AI-driven applications tailored to the justice sector, supporting government agencies and law firms in creating advanced digital solutions.

On the professional level. Law firms, in turn, have begun adopting, AI-powered legal translation tools, and search tools, significantly enhancing efficiency in both domestic and international legal matters.

Collectively, these integrated trends illustrate a new phase in which the Kingdom is advancing toward building a digital legal and judicial ecosystem rooted in artificial intelligence one that strikes a balanced approach between innovation and regulatory discipline, and elevates the quality of legal services and the overall efficiency of the business environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.