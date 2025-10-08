Digital Asset Laws And Regulations – Comparative Analysis And Jurisdiction Insights

In the UAE, disputes involving digital assets are typically resolved through a combination of civil litigation in local courts, enforcement actions by regulatory authorities, or private arbitration—depending on the nature of the dispute and the contractual terms agreed upon by the parties. The DIFC established the Digital Economy Court (DEC) in 2021. Pursuant to the new Part 58 of the DIFC Court Rules (RDC), the DEC is a specialized pision for complex digital economy disputes, empowered to issue orders directed at digital assets and cryptographic credentials and to conduct fully remote proceedings with electronic service, including by email and social media, supported by smart forms and AI-enabled case management. Civil disputes related to breach of contract, misrepresentation, loss of digital assets, or custody issues are adjudicated under UAE civil law (Federal Law No. 5 of 1985) or in financial free zone courts (DIFC or ADGM) if the parties fall within their jurisdiction. If the dispute involves regulatory violations—such as unlicensed virtual asset activity, investor fraud, or market manipulation—regulators such as the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), or the financial free zone regulators (DFSA, FSRA) may initiate enforcement actions, impose administrative penalties, or refer cases for criminal prosecution under the UAE Penal Code or anti-money laundering laws (Federal Decree Law No. 20 of 2018). Many digital asset service providers operating in the UAE include arbitration clauses in their terms of service. Disputes may be referred to local arbitration centers such as the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), the Abu Dhabi Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration Centre (ADCCAC), or international bodies such as the ICC or LCIA.

DIFC Court of Appeal judgment (Gate Mena DMCC (Huobi OTC DMCC) v Tabarak Investment Capital Limited & Christian Thurner (13 June 2024)) is an important DIFC decision on the legal status of digital assets, particularly Bitcoin, and the obligations of parties involved in their custody and transfer. The case arose from a failed over-the-counter (OTC) Bitcoin transaction, where the digital assets were stolen during the process, and the parties disputed who should bear the loss. The DIFC Court provided a detailed analysis of the nature of digital assets under both common law and the DIFC's statutory framework. The Court recognized that the legal understanding of digital assets has evolved rapidly, referencing international developments, including the UK Law Commission's reports and the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce's legal statement on crypto-assets. The DIFC Court affirmed that Bitcoin and similar crypto-assets are a form of property. It adopted the reasoning from the English case AA v Unknown Persons [2019] EWHC 3556 (Comm), which held that crypto-assets, while not fitting neatly into traditional categories of property (choses in possession or in action), are nonetheless property capable of being owned and transferred. The DIFC Court noted that the DIFC's Personal Property Law defines property broadly enough to encompass digital assets, as "anything which is capable of being owned and transferred." A key legal development in the judgment is the recognition that, for digital assets, the concept of "control" is more appropriate than "possession." The DIFC Court drew on the Law Commission's recommendation that legal principles should develop around the notion of control, which better reflects the technological realities of digital assets. Control, in this context, refers to the ability to access and transfer the asset, typically through knowledge of the private key. The DIFC Court also addressed the legal relationships that can arise in the context of digital asset custody. It considered whether a custodian or intermediary could be a bailee of digital assets, given that physical possession is not possible. The DIFC Court suggested that under DIFC law, which codifies much of the common law, the definition of bailment could extend to factual control of digital assets, such as through the delivery of a private key, even if physical possession is not possible. In Dubai Court of Appeal Judgment No. 31 of 2024 dated 6 February 2024, the Dubai Court of Appeal addressed several important legal issues regarding digital assets and evidence in civil proceedings. The Court recognized the validity of digital asset transactions and the enforceability of agreements relating to such assets, provided that the transactions are supported by sufficient evidence. In Ras Al Khaimah Court of Appeal judgment 898, 900 of 2018, the court adjudicated a dispute over a cryptocurrency (bitcoin) investment partnership. The case arose after the Claimant invested USD 300,000 for a 25% share in a bitcoin mining operation, with the expectation of receiving profits from the mining activities. The Public Prosecution also became involved, alleging misappropriation and breach of trust by the Defendant. The court clarified that, in this case, the contractual terms governing a bitcoin investment partnership were enforceable, and the parties were held to their agreement. The court found no criminal wrongdoing in the management or distribution of the investment, and the civil claim for damages was also dismissed. The decision provides a clear example of how UAE courts may approach disputes involving cryptocurrency investments, focusing on the specific terms of the contract and the actual conduct of the parties. International rulings such as SEC v. Ripple Labs or SEC v. Terraform Labs, also serve as important reference points for UAE regulators— including the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA)—as they refine their approach to digital asset classification and enforcement. Under the UAE's regulatory framework, the classification of a digital asset as a security or virtual asset depends on its underlying characteristics, economic purpose, and the rights it confers to investors —particularly if the asset reflects features of an investment contract or profit-sharing mechanism. This approach mirrors key considerations from the Ripple case, which emphasized how the method of token distribution and marketing influences whether an asset falls under securities law. The UAE is likely to follow a functional and substance-over-form analysis, consistent with global standards such as those promoted by IOSCO and FATF. Regulators distinguish between private token placements, institutional offerings, and retail-facing sales, applying stricter requirements—including whitepaper disclosures, prospectus-style filings, and licensing—where public solicitation or investment expectations are evident.