ARTICLE
31 January 2025

5 Trends To Watch In 2025: AI And The Israeli Market

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
Israel's AI sector emerging as a pillar of the country's tech ecosystem. Currently, approximately 25% of Israel's tech startups are dedicated to artificial intelligence, according to The Jerusalem Post.
Israel Technology
Joey Shabot ,Lawrence Sternthal,Adam Snukal
+1 Authors
  1. Israel's AI sector emerging as a pillar of the country's tech ecosystem. Currently, approximately 25% of Israel's tech startups are dedicated to artificial intelligence, according to The Jerusalem Post, with these companies attracting 47% of the total investments in the tech sector (Startup Nation Finder). This strong presence highlights Israel's focus on AI-driven innovation and entrepreneurs' belief in the growth opportunities related to AI. The Israeli AI market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.33% from 2024 through 2030, reaching a value of $4.6 billion by 2030 (Statista). This growth is driven by increasing demand for AI applications across diverse industries such as health care, cybersecurity, and fintech. Government-backed initiatives, including the National AI Program, play a critical role in supporting startups by providing accessible and non-dilutive funding for research and development (R&D) purposes. Despite facing significant challenges since the start of the war in Gaza, Israel has continued to produce cutting-edge technologies that are getting the attention of global markets. Additionally, Israel's highly skilled workforce and partnerships with academic institutions provide a steady supply of talent to meet the sector's demands. With innovation, resilience, and collaboration at its core, the Israeli AI landscape is poised to remain a global force in 2025 and beyond.

  2. Mergers and acquisitions to remain a cornerstone of deals. According to IVC Research Center, 47 Israeli AI companies successfully completed exits in 2024, showcasing the global demand for AI-driven innovation. Investors are continually identifying the differences between companies whose foundations were built on AI, versus those leveraging AI to enhance other core elements of their value proposition—sometimes only marginally. Savvy buyers look beyond the "AI label" and seek out companies with genuine, scalable AI solutions rather than superficial integrations, understanding that value lies in robust and transformative applications. AI is also sector agnostic and may disrupt virtually every vertical. From health care and finance to retail and manufacturing and others, numerous industries are increasingly leveraging AI to enhance or even change their core competency to gain competitive advantages. Deals in this space are coming from strategics such as automobile manufacturers, banks, digital marketing companies and life science firms, among others. As AI continues to permeate multiple sectors, Israeli companies are poised to receive increased attention from strategic M&A buyers looking to unlock new technologies and business opportunities in the market.

  3. Intersection of PropTech and AI to further revolutionize the global real estate industry. Israeli innovation is expected to be at the forefront of this trend. According to IVC Research Center, over 70 PropTech companies headquartered in Israel are leveraging AI to develop cutting-edge technologies that are reshaping the industry on a global scale. We anticipate these companies will continue advancing AI-driven tools and third-party solutions to streamline acquisition strategies, enhance underwriting processes, and drive operational efficiencies. By harnessing AI to identify leasing opportunities, forecast rental trends, and optimize costs, Israeli PropTech firms are set to solidify their position as global leaders in real estate innovation in the year ahead.

  4. AI to become increasingly important across global industries. Israeli companies have demonstrated genuine thought/R&D leadership in AI innovation. Some of the AI-centric legal trends that may stand out in 2025 include (1) a greater focus on data rights management as Agentic AI continues to carve new learning standards; (2) regulatory advancements in science, highlighted by two AI-related Nobel Prizes in science, that will likely materialize in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration adopting new rules for AI-driven drug approvals, as well as new AI patenting standards and requirements; (3) greater emphasis on responsible AI usage, particularly around ethics, privacy, and transparency; (4) the adoption of quantum AI across many industries, including in the area of securities trading, which will likely challenge securities regulators to address its implications; and(5) turning to AI-powered LegalTech strategies (both in Israel and in other countries). Israeli entrepreneurs are likely to continue working within each of these industries and help drive the AI transformation wave.

  5. AI-based technology to continue changing how companies handle recruitment and hiring. While targeted advertising enables employers to find strong talent, and AI-assisted resume review facilitates an efficient focus on suitable candidates, the use of AI to identify "ideal" employees and filter out "irrelevant" applicants may actually discriminate (even if unintentionally) against certain groups protected under U.S. law (for example, women, older employees, and/or employees with certain racial profiles). In addition, AI-assisted interview analysis may inadvertently use racial or ethnic bias to eliminate certain candidates. Israeli companies doing business in the United States should not assume their AI-assisted recruitment and hiring tools used in Israel will be permitted to be utilized in the United States. Also, Israeli companies should be mindful of newly enacted legislation in certain U.S. states requiring companies to notify candidates of AI use in hiring, as well as conduct mandatory self-audits of AI-based employee recruitment and hiring systems. AI regulation on the state level in the United States is likely to increase, and Israeli companies that recruit and hire in the United States will be required to balance their use of available technology with applicable U.S. legal constraints.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joey Shabot
Joey Shabot
Photo of Lawrence Sternthal
Lawrence Sternthal
Photo of Meira Ferziger
Meira Ferziger
Photo of Adam Snukal
Adam Snukal
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More