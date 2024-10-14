As technology continues to evolve in the legal landscape, we at Castrén & Snellman are committed to keeping pace with these advancements.

Our AI journey began as early as 2018 with the implementation of Luminance, a tool that has been instrumental in our document review processes. Ever since, we have expanded our toolkit to include tools based on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), such as Microsoft Copilot and Leya. Over the past nine months, we have been actively integrating GenAI into our daily operations, marking a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. AI tools are revolutionising the way we work, enhancing efficiency and improving the quality of our legal services.

AI integration through training and support

The legal industry is experiencing a profound transformation as AI and advanced technologies become integral to its operations. This evolution is not just about adopting new tools; it represents a fundamental mindset shift across the entire sector. Embracing this change requires a collective effort from all law firms. Therefore, it is crucial that law firms approach this transformation with seriousness and enthusiasm. If everyone participates in this shift, we can ensure that the benefits of these technologies are fully realised, leading to enhanced efficiency, accuracy and service quality for the whole industry.

As of today, we at Castrén & Snellman have explored over 50 AI tools, implemented various, and are piloting others. The AI tools we have adopted have significantly streamlined our processes and reduced the time spent on manual tasks, freeing up space for the expert work that brings true value to our clients. They assist in different aspects of our work, from document review, drafting and information retrieval to contract management. This ongoing AI integration is part of a broader digital transformation that aims to enhance efficiency and improve the quality of our legal services, while shaping the way lawyers work and what they should focus on in the future.

We recognise the critical role of our dedicated Legal Tech team in this process. This team is essential for identifying suitable AI tools, overseeing their implementation, and ensuring seamless integration into daily operations. The team collaborates closely with various departments to tailor AI solutions to specific workflows, maximising their impact.

We are committed to building AI competence among our legal experts through training and encouraging experimentation. This involves not only understanding the current capabilities of AI but also exploring new use cases that can add value to our services. Our Legal Tech team supports both entire teams and individual team members within the firm, and sharing best practices and insights across lawyers and teams is crucial for our success.

Our enthusiasm and ethics

We believe that AI can bring about a significant transformation in the legal industry, and we are committed to being at the forefront of this change. Our firm is not just integrating AI; we are enthusiastic and open about its potential. Our approach is long-term and involves continuous learning and adaptation. We regularly update our AI strategy and ethical guidelines to keep pace with the rapid advancements in generative AI technologies.

While we are excited about the potential of AI, we also recognise the importance of using it responsibly. Our AI strategy includes guidelines on ethical AI use, ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of confidentiality, independence and client trust. We are transparent about how we use AI and are committed to educating our clients about its benefits and limitations through AI focused workshops and consulting.

Looking ahead

The legal sector has seen historic technology investments over the past year. For instance, in July 2024, the AI software HarveyAI raised USD 100 million in a funding. Such significant investments indicate the immense development and profit potential seen in these products. Major international law firms and global Big4 firms have also heavily invested in acquiring and further developing these technologies.

As we continue to integrate AI into our operations and expertise, we are also looking ahead to future developments. We are prepared to adapt to new AI technologies and regulatory changes, ensuring that we remain at the cutting edge of the legal industry. Therefore, we are committed to staying at the forefront of AI advancements and ensuring that our teams are well-equipped to leverage these technologies effectively, responsibly and transparently, continuing to maintain the highest standards of quality, client trust and confidentiality. By embracing AI, we are not only improving our current operations but also positioning ourselves for future success in an increasingly digital world.