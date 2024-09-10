Checklists: Obligations Under The AI Act

INTRODUCTION

The following checklists are intended to provide an easy-to-use overview of the most important obligations under the new EU AI Act for the various roles of operators.

As these obligations depend on the specific role of the operator with regard to the use of a specific AI tool, the role of your company must be assessed first. If you are not sure whether the AI Act applies to your company at all or which type of operator your company might qualify as under the AI Act, check out our AI Act Self-Assessment Tool (AIA-SAT), which shall give you an indicative overview of the applicability of the AI Act with regard to a specific AI tool.

Please note that the AIA-SAT does not cover General-Purpose AI Models (GPAIM).

We welcome any feedback and suggestions for improvements.

Provider of an AI System (AIS)

CHECKLIST: Registration in the EU database Before placing on the EU market or putting into service an AIS for which the provider has concluded that it is not high-risk according to Article6 para.3, the provider or, where applicable, the authorized representative shall register themselves and the AIS in the EU database referred to in Article71. (Article 49 para. 2 and Article 71) Transparency regarding direct interaction with natural persons The providers hall, in principle, ensure that the AIS intended to interact directly with natural persons (e.g. chatbots) are designed and developed in such a way that the natural persons concerned are informed that they are interacting with an AI system. (Article 50 para. 1) Transparency regarding artificially generated or manipulated content Generated synthetic audio, image, video or text content, shall be marked in a machine-readable format and detectable as artificially generated or manipulated. This obligation shall not apply to the extent the AIS performs an assistive function for standard editing (e.g.translator) or do not substantially alter the input data provided by the deployer or the semantics thereof(e.g. paraphraser). (Article 50 para. 2) Timely information of concerned natural persons The information referred to in Article 50 paras. 1 and 2 shall be provided to the natural persons concerned in a clear and distinguishable manner at the latest at the time of the first interaction or exposure. The information shall conform to the applicable accessibility requirements. (Article 50 para. 5)

