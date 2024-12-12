Automated Self-Service Entry System Expanded To More Visitors

Update – December 10, 2024: Passport holders of Australia, Israel, and Slovakia are now eligible to use the self-service automated kiosks. Furthermore, kiosks are now available at the international airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and San José del Cabo.

Passport holders of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom are now eligible to use self-service automated kiosks available at the international airports in Mexico City and Cancun to expedite entry procedures. Previously, this system was only available to passport holders of Mexico, Canada, Spain, and the United States. To use the automated kiosks, visitors must hold a biometric passport valid for at least 180 days at the time of entry and be 18 years old or over. Visitors will scan a QR code at the booth that redirects them to the immigration website where they can download their Electronic Multiple Immigration Form (FMMD) as a record of their entry. As an important reminder, only foreign nationals entering as visitors (tourism or business) can use these kiosks; foreign nationals who are residents of Mexico or who enter with a temporary residence visa should not use the booths, as doing so may cause their status to be cancelled.

