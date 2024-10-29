On October 22, 2024, an agreement was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation by which the Plenary of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (the "IFT") i) established the Minimum Technical Conditions for interconnection between concessionaires that operate public telecommunications networks; and ii) determined the rates for interconnection services resulting from the methodology for the calculation of interconnection costs, which will be effective from January 1 to December 31, 2025 (the "Rates") (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the IFT determined that the rates applicable to concessionaires of public telecommunications networks authorized to provide fixed or mobile services, that are different from the Preponderant Economic Agent, and which resulted from the methodology for calculating interconnection costs, that will be used to resolve interconnection disputes arising and that will be applicable from January 1 to December 31, 2025, will be as follows:

For termination services of Local Service on mobile users under the "El que llama paga" modality, the rate will be $0.042221 Mexican pesos per minute of interconnection. For termination services of short messages ("SMS") on mobile users, the rate will be $0.009272 Mexican pesos per message. For termination services of Local Service on fixed users, the rate will be $0.003343 Mexican pesos per minute of interconnection. For termination services of SMS on fixed users, the rate will be $0.012760 Mexican pesos per message.

The aforementioned rates already include the cost of the necessary ports for interconnection.

On the other hand, the rates that will be charged by the Preponderant Economic Agent which resulted from the methodology for calculating interconnection costs applicable from January 1 to December 31, 2025, will be as follows:

For termination services of Local Service on mobile users under the "El que llama paga" modality, the rate will be $0.012255 Mexican pesos per minute of interconnection. For termination services of Local Service on fixed users, the rate will be $0.002858 Mexican pesos per minute of interconnection. For termination services of SMS on mobile users, the rate will be $0.004083 Mexican pesos per message. For mobile network transit services, the rate will be $0.002046 Mexican pesos per minute of interconnection. For fixed network transit services, the rate will be $0.002092 Mexican pesos per minute of interconnection.

The aforementioned rates already include the cost of the necessary ports for interconnection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.