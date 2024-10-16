Transparency & Simplification: New Rules Starting January 2025

On October 9, 2024, the "Guidelines for Integrating the Statistical Database of the Federal Telecommunications Institute" (the "Guidelines") were published in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

On October 9, 2024, the “Guidelines for Integrating the Statistical Database of the Federal Telecommunications Institute” (the “Guidelines”) were published in the Official Gazette of the Federation. Following the Public Consultation of the Draft Guidelines published in December 2023, and their final approval by the Institute's Board on September 30, 2024, the Guidelines will come into force on January 6, 2025.

These Guidelines will be mandatory for all individuals holding one or more concessions, authorizations, permits, or assignments enabling them to provide telecommunications services. In this regard, the Telecommunications Operators providing these services must submit the required information using the Guideline's methodology and formats.

The Institute's new Statistical Repository will consist of statistical information on retail services: fixed and mobile telephony, public telephony, mobile satellite, fixed and mobile internet access, fixed satellite internet access, restricted television and audio, dedicated links, and satellite capacity provision. It will also include statistical information on wholesale services: provision of mobile and fixed services for resale, interconnection, internet traffic exchange, visiting user, colocation, shared infrastructure, dedicated links, and satellite capacity provision.

The purpose of the Guidelines is to reduce the number of requested indicators, standardize key catalogs, and simplify the processes for submitting information. These measures aim to facilitate data collection and analysis, as well as promote transparency and understanding of the telecommunications sector by providing reliable and timely information on the sector's development in Mexico.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.