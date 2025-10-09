New Secondary Laws Overhaul Mexico's Energy Sector

On March 18, 2025, the Mexican government enacted a set of New Secondary Laws that significantly reshape the country's energy framework. These laws introduce structural changes aimed at redefining the roles of key players in the industry and centralizing regulatory oversight.

Key impacts of the New Secondary Laws include:

The repeal and replacement of previous laws governing the hydrocarbons and electricity sectors.

The transformation of Federal Electricity Commission ("CFE") and Petróleos Mexicanos ("Pemex") into State-Owned Companies.

and into State-Owned Companies. The elimination of independent regulators, with the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) being dissolved and their functions transferred to the Ministry of Energy ("SENER") through the newly created National Energy Commission ("CNE").

This New Secondary Laws mark a major shift in Mexico's energy sector, consolidating control under SENER and redefining regulatory and operational responsibilities.

To further review the content of the New Secondary Laws, please visit the following Links to obtain an executive summary of the New Secondary Laws.

New Secondary Laws for the Electricty Sector (Part One)

New Secondary Laws for the Electricty Sector (Part Two)

New Secondary Laws for the Hydrocarbon Sector

Originally Published March 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.