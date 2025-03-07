Antidumping Investigation On Aluminum Hollow Profiles From The United States And China

Today, March 5th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on imports of Aluminum Hollow Profiles from the United States and China, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Domestic Industry

The antidumping investigation was requested by Cuprum, S.A. de C.V. and Indalum, S.A. de C.V.

Investigated Product

Hollow aluminum profiles, which consist of structures of various shapes and dimensions manufactured by an extrusion process. They have a different shape to that of aluminum sheet, plate, rod, bar, tube and wire. For profiles, the term "shape" or "section" is sometimes used. The cross-section completely encloses one or more hollows.

Tariff Item

Hallow aluminum profiles are imported into national territory under tariff item 7604.21.01 of the Mexican Law of General Import and Export Tariffs.

Normal Value

The Ministry decided to use the constructed normal value methodology for China and domestic price references for the United States in its determination of normal value.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

The Ministry of Economy determined that the period of investigation is from July 1st, 2023, to June 30th, 2024.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

The Ministry of Economy established that the period of analysis is going to be that from July 1st, 2021, to June 30th, 2024.

Deadline

The last day for exporters and importers to submit their questionnaire to participate in the investigation is April 15, 2025, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

Please check out the list of producers and exporters listed in the antidumping investigation in our legal alert.

