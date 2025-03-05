Administrative Review Of Antidumping Duty On Micro Wire Welding From China

Today, March 3rd, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the administrative review of the antidumping duty on micro wire welding from China, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Petitioners

The Mexican companies Electrodos Infra, S.A. de C.V., Lincoln Electric Manufactura, S.A. de C.V., and Plásticos y Alambres, S.A. de C.V.

Product under review

Micro wire welding is a solid wire of carbon steel alloyed with manganese and silicon, coated or uncoated with copper, in diameters from 0.6 to 1.6 mm. It is also known as welding wire, metal and inert gas wire, welding coil, wire welding, MIG welding, welding reel, and wire electrode.

Tariff items

The micro welding wire is imported under the tariff items: 7229.20.01, 7229.90.99, and 8311.90.01 of the Mexican HTS

Determination of normal value

The Ministry of Economy decided to use price references in the domestic market of China to determine the normal value.

Review period

The Ministry determined that the review period is that of August 1st, 2023, to July 31st, 2024.

Fecha Límite

The last day for exporters and importers to submit the response to the official questionnaire in this review is April 11th, 2025. A deadline extension may be requested.

List of exporters

If you need information of the Chinese companies that produce and export micro wire welding, check out our legal alert on this administrative review.

