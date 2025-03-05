Antidumping Investigation On Hot Rolled Steel From China And Vietnam

Today, March 3rd , 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the notice of initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on imports of Hot Rolled Steel from China and Vietnam, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Domestic Industry

The antidumping investigation was requested by Ternium México, S.A. de C.V.

Investigated Product

Hot rolled steel consisting of flat products, iron or carbon or alloy steel, hot-rolled steel, pickled or not pickled, not plated or coated, of thicknesses up to 25.4 millimeters (mm), regardless of the width, which can be both less than and equal to or greater than 600 mm. The product under investigation includes hot rolled sheet, whether rolled or unrolled, regardless of the form: coil, sheet, strip, tape, strip, or any other form.

Tariff Item

Hot rolled steel is imported into national territory under tariff items: 7208.10.03; 7208.25.02; 7208.26.01; 7208.27.01; 7208.36.01; 7208.37.01; 7208.38.01; 7208.39.01; 7208.40.02; 7208.51.04; 7208.52.01; 7208.53.01; 7208.54.01, 7208.90.99; 7211.13.01; 7211.14.91; 7211.19.99; 7225.30.91; 7225.40.91; and 7226.91.07 of the Mexican Law of General Import and Export Tariffs.

Normal Value

The Ministry determined that China and Vietnam are non-market economies, and calculated the normal value based on the surrogate country methodology. The surrogate country is Brazil.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

The Ministry of Economy determined that the period of investigation is from 1st September 2023 to 31st August 2024.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

The Ministry of Economy established that the period of analysis is going to be that from 1st September 2019 to 31st August 2024. This investigation is for threat of injury.

Deadline

The last day for exporters and importers to participate in the investigation is April 11th, 2025. A deadline extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

Please check out the list of producers and exporters listed in the antidumping investigation in our legal alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.