14 March 2025

5 Trends To Watch: 2025 Nearshoring – Mexico

  1. Private Sector/Special Interest Activism Might Take on Relevance — Private-sector and special interest groups may intensify their efforts to address key issues, especially with potential changes in trade policies that could impact businesses derived from the new U.S. administration. Industry trade groups, business associations, and other private-sector organizations may become more active as discussions around the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) renegotiation gain momentum. Meanwhile, the Mexican government might implement the "Mexico Plan," which could include an "Advisory Committee on Regional Economic Development and Nearshoring." This committee would aim to encourage nearshoring, attract new investments, create jobs, and foster overall development through collaborations with the private sector.

  2. Increasing Efforts to Strengthen Local/Regional Supply Chains — Efforts to strengthen local and regional supply chains in Mexico may become more relevant due to concerns about the United States, Mexico's largest trading partner. Both the public and private sectors in Mexico may intensify initiatives to increase the local content of goods produced in Mexico and throughout North America. Recent actions, such as the Mexican government's statutory amendments in December 2024 to protect the national textile industry from Asian imports and the January 2025 decree to expand incentives for companies relocating to Mexico, reflect this trend. Additionally, the Mexican private sector's new high-profile investments in the United States demonstrate a commitment to addressing U.S. concerns and reinforcing North American integration.

  3. Qualified Workforce in Mexico as Key Element — Mexico may increasingly focus on developing a qualified workforce to meet the demands of various industries. This action could enhance the country's relevance as a hub for skilled labor, attracting more businesses and investments. By prioritizing education and training programs tailored to industry needs, Mexico might strengthen its position in the global market as a source of competent and adaptable professionals.

  4. Increasing Investments in Energy — As businesses grow in Mexico, the increasing demand for reliable power may drive substantial upgrades to the country's power grid. With a president who has expertise in sustainable energy, the government might prioritize advancements in the energy sector. This could lead to more public-private partnerships focused on modernizing the energy infrastructure and fostering significant investments in sustainable and renewable projects. Such alignment could pave the way for a promising future for energy investments in Mexico.

  5. Potential Cornerstone of International Trade — The Interoceanic Corridor in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec might establish Mexico as an alternative to the Panama Canal, enhancing its role in global supply chains through nearshoring. Positioned at the country's narrowest point between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, the corridor might enable efficient goods transit via a modern railway linking Coatzacoalcos and Salina Cruz. This could offer a more efficient route compared to the increasingly congested Panama Canal. The corridor may also include industrial zones to attract manufacturing and foreign investment, potentially boosting the region's competitiveness and revitalizing southern Mexico's economy. However, for this project to succeed, challenges like timely infrastructure completion, regional security, and sustainable energy supply must be addressed. If managed well, the corridor could become a key player in international trade, attracting investment and strengthening Mexico's position in supply chains.

