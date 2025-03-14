5 Trends To Watch: 2025 Nearshoring – Mexico

- Private Sector/Special Interest Activism Might Take on
Relevance — Private-sector and special interest
groups may intensify their efforts to address key issues,
especially with potential changes in trade policies that could
impact businesses derived from the new U.S. administration.
Industry trade groups, business associations, and other
private-sector organizations may become more active as discussions
around the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) renegotiation gain
momentum. Meanwhile, the Mexican government might implement the
"Mexico Plan," which could include an "Advisory
Committee on Regional Economic Development and Nearshoring."
This committee would aim to encourage nearshoring, attract new
investments, create jobs, and foster overall development through
collaborations with the private sector.
- Increasing Efforts to Strengthen Local/Regional Supply
Chains — Efforts to strengthen local and regional
supply chains in Mexico may become more relevant due to concerns
about the United States, Mexico's largest trading partner. Both
the public and private sectors in Mexico may intensify initiatives
to increase the local content of goods produced in Mexico and
throughout North America. Recent actions, such as the Mexican
government's statutory amendments in December 2024 to protect
the national textile industry from Asian imports
and the January 2025 decree to expand incentives for companies
relocating to Mexico, reflect this trend. Additionally, the Mexican
private sector's new high-profile investments in the United
States demonstrate a commitment to addressing U.S. concerns and
reinforcing North American integration.
- Qualified Workforce in Mexico as Key Element
— Mexico may increasingly focus on developing a qualified
workforce to meet the demands of various industries. This action
could enhance the country's relevance as a hub for skilled
labor, attracting more businesses and investments. By prioritizing
education and training programs tailored to industry needs, Mexico
might strengthen its position in the global market as a source of
competent and adaptable professionals.
- Increasing Investments in Energy — As
businesses grow in Mexico, the increasing demand for reliable power
may drive substantial upgrades to the country's power grid.
With a president who has expertise in sustainable energy, the
government might prioritize advancements in the energy sector. This
could lead to more public-private partnerships focused on
modernizing the energy infrastructure and fostering significant
investments in sustainable and renewable projects. Such alignment
could pave the way for a promising future for energy investments in
Mexico.
- Potential Cornerstone of International Trade — The Interoceanic Corridor in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec might establish Mexico as an alternative to the Panama Canal, enhancing its role in global supply chains through nearshoring. Positioned at the country's narrowest point between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, the corridor might enable efficient goods transit via a modern railway linking Coatzacoalcos and Salina Cruz. This could offer a more efficient route compared to the increasingly congested Panama Canal. The corridor may also include industrial zones to attract manufacturing and foreign investment, potentially boosting the region's competitiveness and revitalizing southern Mexico's economy. However, for this project to succeed, challenges like timely infrastructure completion, regional security, and sustainable energy supply must be addressed. If managed well, the corridor could become a key player in international trade, attracting investment and strengthening Mexico's position in supply chains.
