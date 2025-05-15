Mexico's Gradual Transition To A 40 Hour Workweek By 2030

One of the cornerstone promises of President Claudia Sheinbaum's campaign was labor reform, with a particular focus on reducing the standard workweek from 48 hours to 40. Although this proposal has faced significant legal and political challenges due to the absence of legislative reforms on working hours in the last century, recent developments show a renewed commitment to make this real.

Since taking office, President Sheinbaum's administration had remained relatively quiet on the timeline and mechanics of this labor reform. However, on May 1st, 2025, during Labor Day commemorations it formally announced that the federal government will pursue a gradual reduction of the 48-hour workweek, aiming for a full implementation by the year 2030.

This gradual reduction has two main objectives, improving the quality of life for Mexican workers while maintaining and even enhancing national productivity in the workplace. This shift would help align Mexico with other international labor standards, particularly those in other countries with 40-hour workweeks.

The path to fully transition to a 40-hour workweek will involve an extensive series of legislative and regulatory measures. Although this announcement marks a significant policy direction, especially with the backing of President Sheinbaum, it does not confirm that it will be implemented yet. Changes to Article 123 of the Mexican Constitution and the Federal Labor Law will require formal legislative approval and the discussion with different labor collectives and unions. These discussions will begin taking place as early as June 2nd.

As of now, the government has not issued a roadmap detailing the intervals for the reduction of the 48-hour workweek. However, the phrasing used by the authorities suggests that this transition may occur in incremental steps, gradually reducing the standard workweek during a set number of years until the full shift to 40 hours by 2030. This is how the hypothetical reduction could work:

2027: Reduction to 46 hours.

2028: Reduction to 44 hours.

2029: Reduction to 42 hours.

2030: Full reduction to 40 hours.

Although not yet confirmed, the gradual implementation of the labor reform would give both employers and government authorities the opportunity to assess the economic and operational effects of each stage of the transition. This gradual approach could provide companies with valuable time to prepare and adapt their internal structures. Among the necessary adjustments, employers would likely need to revise employment contracts and update internal labor policies to reflect the reduced workweek requirements.

This impact will surely extend beyond documentation. Regardless of how the reform is implemented, an increase in labor costs is anticipated for most businesses. Considering the yearly increases in the minimum wage and fewer standard working hours, the effective hourly wage can be expected to rise, particularly affecting labor-intensive sectors that rely heavily on extended shifts like manufacturing and retail. To comply with the new hour limits, companies may also need to reorganize their work schedules and consider hiring additional staff to rotate shifts effectively. While this could initially present a logistical and financial challenge, an efficient shift rotation system could lead to greater results in the long term.

Companies and employers should not wait until formal legislation is enacted to begin preparing for this reform, due to the government's clear intent on this transition. Staying updated on the progress of the labor reform and proactively identifying areas for internal adjustment will be essential. Early planning can help mitigate potential risks and allow companies to turn this transition into a strategic opportunity to enhance workforce stability, improving employee satisfaction and thus strengthening their position in the labor market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.