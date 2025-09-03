This document provides the translation of Law No. 176 of 2018, the cornerstone legislation regulating Financial Leasing and Factoring in Egypt. Widely known as the factoring law, it defines the rules and procedures for leasing contracts, factoring agreements, and the licensing of companies operating in these fields. The aim of presenting an English version of Financial Leasing and Factoring is to ensure that the key provisions of Law No. 176 of 2018 are accessible to businesses, investors, and legal professionals beyond the Arabic-speaking world.

The translation of Law No. 176 of 2018 sets out a comprehensive framework that governs financial leasing and factoring activities, from contract formation and enforcement to taxation, consumer protection, and dispute resolution. By consolidating earlier regulations into one unified factoring law, it promotes transparency, strengthens investor confidence, and enhances the stability of Egypt's non-banking financial markets. This English version of Financial Leasing and Factoring is therefore an essential tool for understanding both the opportunities and the obligations created under Egyptian law.

Providing the factoring law in English bridges a critical gap for international stakeholders. The translation of Law No. 176 of 2018 not only facilitates cross-border transactions but also supports foreign investment and cooperation by clarifying the legal landscape. With the English version of Financial Leasing and Factoring, companies and practitioners can engage with Egypt's financial sector on solid legal ground, ensuring clarity, compliance, and consistency in their operations.

