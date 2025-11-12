Mondaq Podcast: Why Proportionality Is the Most Sustainable Approach of All

Join Thomas Stern from Bergt and Partners for an informative podcast delving into why proportionality is the most sustainable approach.

In this episode, Dr. Thomas Stern - Financial Market Law Expert at Bergt & Partner (Liechtenstein) - makes the case that Proportionality isn't just a legal principle; it's the most sustainable way to run a company.

From Europe's tangled rulebook to the day-to-day realities of banks, payments- and crypto firms, Stern explains how "right-sized" compliance can cut ballast, unlock synergies, and actually excite teams!

He takes us inside Liechtenstein's uniquely close-knit supervisory environment, shows how corporate simulations turn gritted-teeth obligations into enthusiastic, lived practice, and maps business fundamentals to prudential safeguards with dashboards that leaders will actually use.

We also look ahead to the future of regulation and more - plus why Proportionality & Sustainability should be woven into every internal control system.

If you care about staying compliant without smothering innovation, this conversation is your blueprint for lean, lifecycle-oriented legal advisory that helps companies thrive.

View Dr. Stern's scientific paper concerning Proportionality in 2020 here.

