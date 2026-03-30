Navigating The Landlord–Tenant Relationship: A Complete Dubai Landlord-Tenant Law Guide

Real Estate Market in Dubai is one of the most attractive sector, an investment hub for investors and also for people planning to relocate.

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in United Arab Emirates

Real Estate Market in Dubai is one of the most attractive sector, an investment hub for investors and also for people planning to relocate. To maintain a sense of order and equity in this vibrant market, the Emirate has put in place a robust legal structure governing the interactions between landlords and tenants.

This relationship is primarily anchored in Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Dubai Law No. 33 of 2008 (the “Tenancy Law”), and is supported by Dubai Decree No. 26 of 2013, which provides the mechanism for dispute resolution under Dubai tenancy regulations. Understanding the rules that protect both landlords and tenants is important. The article below is a breakdown of the landlord-tenant relationship to help navigate when disputes arise.

I. The Basis of the Relationship: Transfer and Maintenance

In most cases, landlords must handle major repairs and keep the building safe, unless both parties have a different written agreement under Dubai tenancy law. If a landlord doesn’t fix these problems in a reasonable amount of time, tenants can tell the authorities about the problem or take legal action, like filing a rental dispute Dubai claim. The law also protects tenants from being treated badly. For example, Article 34 says that landlords can’t turn off basic services like water, electricity, or air conditioning, no matter what the disagreement is about. This strengthens tenant rights in Dubai.

Maintenance Responsibilities: One of the most common points of contention in Dubai is the responsibility for repairs. Article 16 clarifies that the landlord is responsible for the maintenance and repair of any “defects or faults” that affect the tenant’s intended use of the property throughout the duration of the lease. This includes significant issues such as:

Problems like faulty plumbing and leaks

Electrical malfunctions can also be an issue.

Structural flaws in the building that affect safety

Many contracts have a “minor maintenance” clause, which means tenants pay for small repairs under a certain amount, like AED 500. Unless both parties agree in writing, the responsibility of major repairs usually lies with the landlord, reflecting standard Dubai rental law guide practices. These problems need to be fixed within a reasonable time by the landlord; if not, the tenant can report the issue to the authorities or take legal action. It provides protection to the tenants from unfair landlord behavior and strengthens tenant rights in Dubai.

II. Eviction Process and Tenant Protection

Eviction is a sensitive area of the law, and Dubai provides definitive rules to prevent arbitrary displacement under Dubai tenancy law. Tenants have a “Right to Renewal” if they have fulfilled their contractual obligations, which means a landlord can’t refuse to renew a lease without a valid, legally recognized reason, an important aspect of tenant rights in Dubai.

1. Article 25(1) states that a landlord can only request eviction before the contract ends under specific circumstances

Unauthorized Subletting: Renting out the property to someone else without getting written approval from the landlord.

Illegal Use: Using the property in ways that go against public order or accepted moral standards.

Damage and Endangerment: Making changes that could risk the property’s safety, or causing damage either on purpose or by being careless.

Breach of Contract: Failing to follow any part of the lease within 30 days after being asked to correct the problem.

Commercial Abandonment: For business premises, leaving the property unoccupied for 30 consecutive or 90 non-consecutive days in a single year.

These provisions balance landlord rights in Dubai with tenant protections.

2. Eviction Upon Expiry (12-Month Notice): If a landlord wants to reclaim the property for reasons other than the tenant breaking the lease, Article 25(2) requires a strict notice period under Dubai landlord-tenant law. Acceptable reasons include:

Demolition or Reconstruction: Required by urban development or chosen by the owner with the right permits.

Major Maintenance: This applies when repairs or upgrades cannot be completed while the tenant is living in the property, and a technical report confirms this.

Personal Use: The owner can end the tenancy if they want to live in the property or have a close family member move in, as long as they show they do not have another suitable place to live.

Sale of the Property: The owner can end the tenancy if they plan to sell the property.

The landlord must give the tenant at least 12 months’ notice in these situations. For this notice to be legally binding in Dubai, it must be sent by a Notary Public or registered mail, which is very important under Dubai tenancy regulations.

III. Dispute Resolution: The Role of the RDSC

When a relationship breaks down, whether due to “apartment malfunctions” or “unjust eviction,” the Rental Disputes Settlement Center (RDSC) serves as the specialized judicial forum for the resolution of any rental dispute or landlord-tenant dispute in Dubai. Established by Dubai Decree No. 26/2013, the RDSC was created to provide a “simple and expeditious mechanism” for settling rental conflicts in Dubai and its free zones under Dubai rental law guide principles.

The Process of Resolution: The RDSC is designed to favor mediation over litigation initially.

The Arbitration and Reconciliation Department was established according to Article 10 of the law. It facilitates settlement through mediation and documents the settlement through a binding contract, and if the settlement fails, it proceeds to the judge for a formal ruling.

If the RDSC determines that an eviction was wrongful, for example, if the tenant was evicted by the landlord for personal use but then immediately re-leased the property to a new tenant, the former tenant may be entitled to compensation for the moving costs, the difference in rent for a new property, and also for inconvenience, further reinforcing tenant rights in Dubai.

IV. Practical Advice for Landlords and Tenants

To keep a good working relationship and avoid a landlord-tenant dispute in Dubai, the RDSC, both landlords and tenants can follow these practical tips under the Dubai landlord-tenant law guide::

Keep Good Records: Landlords should keep proof for any reason they might need to evict a tenant. Tenants should save copies of maintenance requests and rent payments. Register with Ejari: In Dubai, it is required by law to register every tenancy contract through the Ejari system as part of Dubai tenancy regulations. Formal Correspondence: Do not rely only on instant messaging for important notices. For eviction notices, use a Notary Public to ensure they meet the requirements of Article 25. Access to Property: Tenants in Dubai have the right to remain in their home and keep all the benefits of their lease until the eviction process is finished, according to the tenant rights in Dubai.

Conclusion

In Dubai, landlords and tenants are required to obey the law. The restrictions are there to protect landlords’ money and make sure they can get their property back when they need to, as long as they follow the Dubai tenancy law. The legislation also performs a superb job of preventing renters from being kicked out unfairly and from living in substandard conditions.

So, both sides need to be well familiar with Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007. The Rental Dispute Settlement Center (RDSC) is where landlords and tenants may go to settle any issues. This makes the real estate market in Dubai work more smoothly, clearly, and confidently.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.