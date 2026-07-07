Jersey Becomes An Independent Designation Under The Madrid System

From August 2026, Jersey will operate as an independent designation under the Madrid System for international trade mark protection, ending its automatic coverage through UK designations. This reform introduces new procedural requirements, including separate fees and declarations of intent to use, while establishing Jersey's own trade mark registry. Rights holders must now actively include Jersey in their filing strategies to avoid gaps in protection across the Crown Dependencies.

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From 1 August 2026, Jersey will become an independent designation under the Madrid System for international trade mark protection.

A departure from automatic UK coverage

Until now, trade mark protection in Jersey through the Madrid System has been largely automatic. Applicants designating the United Kingdom in an international registration have secured protection in Jersey without needing to take any additional steps. From August, designating the UK will no longer extend protection to Jersey. Instead, Jersey must be expressly selected as a separate territory, whether in a new international application, a subsequent designation, or at renewal.

Key procedural implications

The move to independent designation introduces a number of practical changes for applicants and rights holders:

Separate designation required : Applicants must now actively choose Jersey in order to secure protection there.

: Applicants must now actively choose Jersey in order to secure protection there. Individual fees payable : Jersey will attract its own designation and renewal fees, separate from those applicable to the UK.

: Jersey will attract its own designation and renewal fees, separate from those applicable to the UK. Declaration of intent to use : Applicants designating Jersey must confirm an intention to use the mark in the jurisdiction in relation to the specified goods and services.

: Applicants designating Jersey must confirm an intention to use the mark in the jurisdiction in relation to the specified goods and services. Office of origin status: Jersey will operate its own trade mark registry, allowing Jersey-based applicants to file international applications directly through the local office.

Transitional arrangements for existing rights

For existing international registrations that designate the UK before 1 August 2026, WIPO has introduced transitional measures to ensure continuity of protection. In most cases, a Jersey designation will be automatically recorded, provided that the UK designation is valid and has proceeded to grant. Following this, the UK and Jersey designations will operate independently, meaning that events affecting one territory (such as revocation or limitation) will not automatically impact the other.

However, where UK protection has been refused or invalidated, no corresponding Jersey designation will be created. Rights holders should therefore review the status of their UK-based international registrations to assess whether Jersey protection will arise as expected.

Strategic considerations for brand owners

The introduction of Jersey as a standalone designation has clear strategic implications. Businesses with operations, licensing arrangements, or expansion plans in Jersey must now actively include the territory in their filing strategies. Failure to do so could result in unintended gaps in protection.

The change also increases the administrative and cost burden of maintaining coverage across the UK and Crown Dependencies. Trade mark portfolios will need to be reviewed to ensure that both UK and Jersey rights are aligned with commercial objectives, particularly at the point of renewal. At the same time, the reform offers greater flexibility. Brand owners can now tailor their protection more precisely, choosing whether to pursue rights in the UK, Jersey, or both, depending on their market footprint.

A broader shift towards autonomy

Jersey’s move to independent designation is part of a wider reform of its IP system, aimed at creating a modern, self-contained regime aligned with international standards. Historically reliant on UK registrations or extensions, Jersey is now establishing its own trade mark infrastructure and decision-making processes. For practitioners, this development underscores the increasing importance of treating Jersey as a distinct jurisdiction within international brand protection strategies, rather than an ancillary extension of UK rights.

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