IP And Innovation At The 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is showcasing not only elite football, but also the intellectual property (IP) that increasingly underpins the modern game. From goal-line technology and VAR infrastructure to connected match balls and branded equipment, the tournament depends on a sophisticated network of patented inventions, data-driven systems and commercial licensing arrangements.

This article summarises some of the principal technologies featured at the 2026 World Cup, and the IP strategies that sit behind them.

Hawk-Eye system used in video assisted referee (VAR) and goal-line technology

Currently, one of the most important technologies in elite-level football is Hawk-Eye. Hawk-Eye is a computer vision system that uses multiple high-speed cameras to track a ball in real time. The system analyses successive camera images from multiple angles to identify a ball’s position in three-dimensional space and reconstruct the ball’s trajectory using triangulation techniques.

Dr Paul Hawkins came up with the idea behind Hawk-Eye and led the development of the technology while working at UK technology firm Roke Manor Research. Recognising the commercial potential of the invention, Roke Manor Research sought early patent protection, firstly in the UK and then internationally, WO 01/41884 A1.

The application related to video-based object tracking using multiple camera views. Although the specification focused on cricket, the claims were drafted broadly enough to encompass ball-tracking in other sports. The application, “Video Processor System for Ball Tracking in Ball Games”, did not ultimately proceed to grant, but it helped provide the technical and commercial foundation for Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd, the dedicated venture established to develop and commercialise the technology.

Hawk-Eye Innovations subsequently built a substantial patent portfolio covering related technologies and further advances in the field. Technologies deriving from the original Hawk-Eye work have become important to both goal-line technology and VAR. Many Hawk-Eye patents have since been acquired by Sony and FIFA’s use of the technology is facilitated through licensing arrangements. The Hawk-Eye story therefore illustrates how an early filing strategy, followed by sustained portfolio development, can help establish a market-leading sports technology business.

The widespread use of Hawk-Eye not only in football, but also in sports such as tennis and cricket, illustrates how IP rights can support long-term commercialisation, attract investment and create licensing opportunities across multiple markets.

VAR

The introduction of VAR in recent years has transformed football officiating. VAR enables officials to review key incidents using synchronised multi-angle video feeds and communicate their findings to the referee on the field. Although VAR itself is primarily a procedural framework rather than a single patentable invention, the systems that make VAR possible are heavily protected by IP rights. Technologies involving multi-stream video processing, camera synchronisation, user interfaces, and real-time replay systems are often covered by patents. The effectiveness of VAR depends on the underlying technology, with Hawk-Eye forming a key component of the infrastructure.

This highlights an important aspect of IP strategy: while rules and methods of officiating are not generally patentable, the technical solutions that enable those processes often are. Inventions relating to data processing, video analysis, user interfaces and decision support can form valuable patent assets. For sports technology companies, identifying and protecting these technical contributions to the game is often a key factor in successfully commercialising innovation.

Goal-line technology

Hawk-Eye has underpinned goal-line technology at recent FIFA tournaments and illustrates the type of camera-based system used in elite-level officiating. Goal-line technology provides an automated decision as to whether a ball has fully crossed the goal line, a simple but critical function that is now supported by high-speed cameras and image processing techniques.

While FIFA relies on a camera-based approach, numerous alternative approaches to goal-line technology have been patented over the years including sensor-based and electromagnetic detection systems. This demonstrates how patents can encourage innovation by rewarding different technical solutions to the same technical problem.

The Trionda ball

Adidas’s Trionda, the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup, is a useful example of how IP extends beyond officiating systems to the equipment used on the pitch itself. The ball combines advanced sensor technology with a portfolio of patented innovations.

The Trionda incorporates connected-ball technology featuring inertial measurement unit (IMU), allowing it to detect contact, measure movement and transmit data in real time. According to Adidas, the technology enables faster and more accurate officiating decisions while providing deeper insights into gameplay.

Such systems can be configured to detect touches, kicks, headers, rebounds and other ball-contact events. These events are timestamped and transmitted to officiating systems, helping VAR officials assess, for example, the timing of ball contact for offside decisions and other touch-related incidents.

Patented sensor technology and data analytics

The sensor technology used within the Trionda ball is supported by patents owned by Adidas and its technology partners. The patent portfolio includes inventions covering ball-contact detection, event timing and radio-based positioning systems and data processing techniques.

The Trionda’s side-mounted IMU operates at approximately 500 Hz, captures data, such as speed, spin, trajectory and movement characteristics, every two milliseconds and transmits ball-contact data to officiating systems in real time. Combined with camera systems, this data creates a highly accurate digital representation of ball movement throughout the match.

The commercial value in these innovations extends beyond the football sector as similar technologies have applications in sports analytics, wearable technology and performance monitoring. Many of these technologies also generate valuable datasets, raising further considerations regarding ownership and licensing.

Aerodynamic, manufacturing and ball design

Innovation in football extends beyond electronics. Physical construction of the match ball itself is the subject of significant patent activity.

Adidas’s patent, EP 3067100 B1, relates to the construction and method of manufacturing of a football. The patent describes techniques for filling gaps between adjacent panels and retaining aerodynamic grooves. Other patents address pseudo-seam configurations designed to influence airflow and stabilise ball flight. Additional inventions cover material selection and multi-layer ball construction to optimise durability, resilience, moisture resistance and playing characteristics.

The Trionda is a useful example of how apparently simple sporting equipment can embody substantial technical development and IP investment.

Trade marks

Alongside patent protection, Adidas has also secured trade mark protection for the TRIONDA brand in multiple jurisdictions, including the US, EU and UK, illustrating how different forms of IP can be used together to protect both the technology and its commercial identity.

This combination of patent and trade mark rights is often referred to as a layered IP strategy, providing both technical protection and long-term brand value.

Data rights

As connected equipment becomes more common, the ownership, licensing and permitted use of sensor-derived match data may become an increasingly important part of the commercial model.

Conclusion

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is a showcase not only of top-quality football, but also of IP in action. Patents protecting camera systems, sensor technologies, data processing methods and ball-manufacturing techniques help to power modern football competitions, while licensing arrangements allow those technologies to be deployed at global scale.

For businesses developing emerging sporting technologies, the tournament provides a reminder that commercial success often depends not only on the innovation itself but on securing and effectively commercialising the IP that underpins it.