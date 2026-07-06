Swatch v Samsung: Can Brand Prestige Justify A Landmark Trade Mark Damages Award?

The latest chapter in the long-running dispute between Swatch Group and Samsung is attracting attention not because of the finding of trade mark infringement itself, but because of the scale of the damages now...

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The latest chapter in the long-running dispute between Swatch Group and Samsung is attracting attention not because of the finding of trade mark infringement itself, but because of the scale of the damages now being sought. Swatch is reportedly claiming approximately US$170 million in what has been described as one of the largest trade mark damages claims of its kind in the UK.

The dispute concerns smartwatch face applications that reproduced the appearance of watches associated with a number of Swatch Group brands, including Omega and Tissot. While the English High Court previously found Samsung liable for trade mark infringement, the current proceedings are focused on the amount of compensation that should be awarded.

The damages phase is attracting particular attention because it focuses on the economic value of brand reputation rather than conventional loss. In many trade mark disputes, claimants seek compensation for lost sales or market diversion. Here, however, the reported claim appears to rest on a different premise: that the appeal of certain luxury watch brands enhanced the attractiveness of the smartwatch offering, even where consumers were not misled as to the product’s origin. The court is therefore being asked to consider what financial value should be attributed to the unauthorised use of highly recognisable brands and whether that value can be reflected through a notional licensing arrangement. The outcome may provide useful guidance on how courts assess the commercial significance of goodwill, exclusivity and brand recognition in the digital marketplace.

This approach could have implications beyond the watch industry. For many luxury and premium brands, a substantial portion of their value derives from reputation, exclusivity and consumer perception. If courts are prepared to attach significant weight to those factors when assessing damages, rights holders may be better positioned to pursue meaningful remedies in cases where traditional evidence of financial loss is limited or difficult to establish.

The proceedings are therefore being closely watched by intellectual property practitioners and brand owners alike. Regardless of the eventual outcome, the case highlights the growing importance of brand value in the assessment of intellectual property damages. It also serves as a reminder that trade marks are not merely indicators of origin; for many businesses, they are valuable commercial assets whose worth extends beyond the sale of physical products and into the wider digital economy.

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