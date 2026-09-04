Peppa Pig Owners Granted Broad International Injunctive Relief Against Wolfoo

The High Court of England & Wales has granted an unusually broad injunction in favour of the owners of the animated children's series Peppa Pig following findings that Wolfoo, another animated children's series, had infringed copyright in a number of Peppa Pig sound recordings, including character dialogue and sound effects.

Expert analysis identified matching audio clips across a representative sample drawn from approximately 30,000 Wolfoo videos, leading the court to conclude that copyright in a number of the claimants' sound recordings had been infringed.

In terms of the scope of relief, the claimants argued that the sample analysed was representative of a much larger body of Wolfoo content and that any injunction should not be confined to the videos that had been specifically tested. The court accepted that argument, holding that it was appropriate to extrapolate the infringement findings across the wider Wolfoo catalogue when determining the remedy.

Given the scale and persistence of the infringement, the court granted broad injunctive relief requiring the removal of Wolfoo videos and prohibiting future uploads containing infringing Peppa Pig sounds across a wide range of jurisdictions covered by relevant copyright treaties and conventions. The decision is notable not only for the breadth of the international relief granted, but also for the court's willingness to rely on a representative sample when addressing infringement on a large scale.

What did the court decide?

1. A rare broad international injunction

Although the judgment does not use the phrase "worldwide injunction", the practical effect is close to one. The court approved an injunction extending across EU Member States and countries party to relevant international copyright conventions and treaties. The court also accepted wording that allows the scope of the injunction to evolve as countries join those treaty frameworks.

International intellectual property injunctions of this breadth remain relatively uncommon. For rights holders, the decision demonstrates that the English courts may be prepared to grant extensive cross-border relief where there is compelling evidence of systematic infringement and an ongoing risk of repetition.

However, the decision should not be viewed as creating a general route to far-reaching injunctive relief. The scope of the injunction was fact-sensitive and reflected the unusual circumstances of the case. In practice, rights holders seeking broad relief will need to demonstrate not only infringement, but also why narrower territorial or content-specific remedies would be insufficient to address the harm caused and ongoing risk.

2. Representative sampling can support large-scale relief

The claimants used spectrogram analysis to review selected English and foreign language Wolfoo videos. The court found extremely high infringement rates within those samples, including near-total infringement across the English-language sample.

The court accepted evidence that the samples had been selected randomly and were representative of the Wolfoo catalogue, allowing the court to grant relief extending beyond the specific videos tested.

For rights holders dealing with large volumes of online content, this is encouraging. A carefully designed sampling exercise supported by robust expert evidence can be sufficient to secure meaningful and practical relief, extending to multiple jurisdictions.

Key takeaways for rights holders

1. Sound effects and short audio assets can be valuable standalone copyright works

One of the most important aspects of the liability judgment was the court's acceptance that the relevant Peppa Pig sounds were not merely extracts from episodes but independent copyright works in their own right, created separately. This highlights the importance of treating sound libraries, catchphrases and effects as potentially enforceable rights, not just looking at the overall works, which can broaden the enforcement toolkit.

2. Sometimes simplicity is best

The court was prepared to grant summary judgment on the audio infringement claim because the evidence was highly technical and largely objective. Where a rights holder can identify direct copying of digital assets such as dialogue and sound effects, those claims may be easier to establish than broader arguments about character copying.

3. The courts are prepared to grant wide relief in appropriate cases

While international intellectual property injunctions of this breadth remain relatively uncommon, the English courts may be prepared to grant extensive cross-border relief where there is compelling evidence of systematic infringement.

4. Notify platform operators and content owners early

Early notification can strengthen a rights holder’s evidential position and may make it more difficult for a platform operator, content owner or other relevant party to defend once it is on notice of the relevant rights and alleged infringement. Depending on the facts, a failure to take appropriate action after notice may also be relevant to arguments around aggravated damages.