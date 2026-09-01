How To Search For UK Patents: Free Databases And Best Practices

Which Free Databases Cover UK Patents?

Three databases provide free access to UK patent data. Each covers a different scope.

Database Best use case Coverage UK IPO Search National filings, legal status, ownership, licensing availability UK national patents and SPCs WIPO Patentscope PCT international applications, multilingual search PCT filings + national collections from participating offices EPO Espacenet International prior art, patent families, classification search 150+ million documents, 100+ countries, from 1782

The UK IPO database is the authoritative source for national patent status. It tells you who owns a patent, whether it's active or lapsed, and whether it's available for licensing. For UK-specific legal questions, nothing else matches its accuracy.

Espacenet extends the picture internationally. It includes UK national filings alongside European and worldwide patent documents, with daily updates, machine translation, and patent family tracking through the Global Dossier tool.

Patentscope adds PCT coverage. Inventions seeking protection across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously appear here first, often before they surface in national databases.

Using all three together gives you the most complete picture. Using any one alone leaves gaps.