Carpmaels In Conversation: Ep. 43 – Patenting AI And Software Inventions After Emotional Perception AI (Podcast)

Episode overview

In the latest episode of Carpmaels in Conversation, Lara Elder and Laura Johnson discuss the practical impact of the Supreme Court’s decision in Emotional Perception AI and what it means for those seeking to protect AI and software innovations.

The episode considers how the test for patentability is evolving following the decision, and how it is currently being interpreted and applied in practice by the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO). It explores the uncertainty around the revised test, including differing approaches taken by examiners and the absence of clear guidance on how it should be implemented.

Lara and Laura also discuss recent changes to search practice, and what these mean for applicants for software and AI inventions navigating the patent system.

You can read our article on the decision and its implications here.