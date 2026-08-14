Social Media Influencers And Liability In The World Of Fashion: The Georgia Aldridge Case (Podcast)

A detailed examination of a landmark IPEC case involving luxury fashion brands LVMH, Fendi, Loewe, Christian Dior, and Celine against social media influencer Georgia Aldridge for promoting counterfeit products. The discussion explores how courts assess damages when influencers knowingly sell non-genuine branded fashion items and what this means for both brand protection and influencer liability in the digital marketplace.

HGF is one of Europe's largest firms of intellectual property specialists in Europe, with 21 offices across the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The firm's trade mark attorneys, patent attorneys and IP solicitors provide an integrated IP solution for clients.

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Overview:

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview Theo Barclay of 4 New Square on the recent IPEC case of Fendi Italia SRL, Loewe S.A., Christian Dior Couture S.A, Celine S.A and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE against Rolo Fashion Limited and Georgia Aldridge regarding the sale of non-genuine branded fashion products by the social media influencer Georgia Aldridge. We delve into the facts of the case, how the enquiry as to damages was made, and some practical tips for brand owners and, indeed, influencers in the world of fashion social media influencing.

Timestamps:

2:39 facts of that case and the issues it dealt with

7:18: how the court made that assessment in this case and some of the principles they applied?

15:01 Is that a fair assessment of the judge’s position or is it more subtle than that? Should brand owners be at all concerned by such a finding?

17:18 She seemed to be directly promoting products she had full knowledge were not genuine and in contrast many third-party social media influencers did not have a particularly arm’s length relationship with the promoted product. Is that a correct assessment?

18:22 Are there means by which an influencer can reduce their liability in such situations?

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