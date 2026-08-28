The Life Sciences Spinout Journey: University IP - From Discovery To Market

This article was first published in Lawtext's Bio-Science Law Review - Vol. 20, Issue 2.

Who owns university IP?

Bringing new technology or discoveries from a university environment into the commercial world is an exciting but often complex journey. As research moves towards practical application, questions around intellectual property (IP) frequently shape the path from academic project to viable business. For founders, researchers, and institutions alike, understanding how IP is owned, protected and leveraged is critical to the long-term success of any venture emerging from academic research.

In most UK universities, IP created by employees in the course of their work is typically owned by the university. While researchers are named as inventors on patents, the institution retains the legal rights and makes decisions about protection and commercialisation through its technology transfer office (TTO). The position becomes more complex when students or external collaborators contribute, as they may not automatically fall within standard university IP policies.

There are several common mechanisms by which university-owned IP moves into a commercial setting. One route is the formation of a spinout company, where the university assigns or exclusively licenses the underlying IP to the new business in return for an equity stake, sometimes alongside royalties or milestone payments. Alternatively, universities may license IP to an existing company, retaining ownership while granting rights to use and develop the technology under agreed terms. Clarifying ownership at an early stage is essential, as investors will expect a company to demonstrate clear rights to its core technology before committing capital.

Once ownership has been established, the focus shifts to how and when that IP should be protected. For early-stage research ventures, timing is critical. Filing too early can result in patent applications that lack sufficient technical detail or fail to capture later developments. Filing too late risks losing rights entirely if the invention has already been disclosed publicly - through journal publications, conference presentations, thesis submissions or discussions with external partners. Universities, therefore, typically require researchers to notify them of planned publications so that patent filings can be coordinated in advance.

Patent protection is generally most effective when the core inventive concept has been clearly defined and supported by initial experimental evidence. At this stage, a priority establishing filing can secure an early protection date while allowing time to gather further data and refine the overall protection strategy. Universities may also require evidence of commercial potential before committing to the costs of patent-drafting and prosecution. This can include market analysis, early engagement with industry partners, or a clear articulation of the problem the technology addresses. While this form of commercial due diligence may feel unfamiliar to academic researchers, it helps align IP strategy with realistic market opportunities and investor expectations.

The life sciences challenge

These strategic considerations are particularly acute in the life sciences sector. While some technology businesses can generate revenue relatively quickly, life sciences spinouts often face long development timelines, regulatory hurdles and substantial capital requirements before reaching market. Whether developing therapeutics, diagnostics or vaccine platforms, companies frequently require years of sustained investment before any commercial return is realised.

As a result, life sciences companies are especially exposed to the so called `valley of death' between promising academic research and commercial viability. This issue has been highlighted in a recent report by the House of Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee,1 which examined how innovation contributes to economic growth and regional development across the UK. Evidence presented to the Committee indicates that many innovative businesses fail during this phase, underlining the difficulty of translating strong research into successful commercial products.

For investors, therefore, the strength of the underlying science and leadership team is only part of the picture. Equal weight is placed on the quality of the IP portfolio, licensing arrangements, royalty obligations, governance structures and founder equity positions. In sectors where companies may require tens or even hundreds of millions of pounds in funding before achieving profitability, these factors can materially influence investor appetite.

Securing patent protection is often seen as a major milestone in the spinout journey. However, protecting IP is only part of the challenge. Increasingly, attention has shifted towards a broader question: how can university IP be commercialised in a way that maximises the likelihood of building a successful and scalable business?

University spinouts sit at the centre of this discussion. Policymakers have recognised their importance in translating the UK's research strength into economic growth, while also questioning whether existing commercialisation models strike the right balance between rewarding universities and enabling companies to scale effectively. A key issue is how institutions capture value from the IP they generate. Given the significant resources invested in research through funding, facilities, expertise and commercialisation support, it is entirely reasonable that universities seek an appropriate return.

However, there is ongoing debate as to how that value should be realised. Some models emphasise higher initial equity stakes and licensing revenues, while others prioritise structures that support company growth and long-term value creation. These decisions are critical because the university's contribution is often the company's primary asset: its intellectual property. The terms agreed at the point of spinout formation can, therefore, have lasting implications for future fundraising and development.

Choosing the right commercialisation pathway

Importantly, forming a spinout is not the only pathway to commercialisation. In some circumstances, licensing IP to an established company may provide a faster or lower risk route to market, particularly where complex regulatory, manufacturing or distribution capabilities are required. The challenge for universities and founders is not simply whether to commercialise IP, but selecting the pathway most likely to maximise long-term impact.

The choice between licensing and forming a spinout will often depend on the nature of the underlying technology and the market in which it will be deployed. Licensing can be attractive where an established company already possesses the expertise, infrastructure and commercial reach needed to bring a product to market efficiently. In the pharmaceutical sector, for example, large companies may have extensive clinical development, regulatory and manufacturing capabilities that would be difficult and costly for a newly formed spinout to replicate.

By contrast, a spinout may be the preferred route where a technology has the potential to support multiple products, applications or markets. In these circumstances, creating a standalone company can provide greater flexibility to develop the technology over time and capture a larger share of the value created. Platform technologies are a good example. Rather than being limited to a single product, they may form the basis of an entire pipeline of innovations, making a spinout structure more attractive to both founders and investors.

The decision is, therefore, rarely straightforward. Universities, founders and investors must balance considerations such as risk, control, funding requirements and speed to market. Importantly, the most successful commercialisation strategy is not always the one that generates the greatest short-term return, but the one that maximises the likelihood that promising research ultimately reaches patients, customers or end users.

These structural considerations are closely linked to a practical reality: access to investment. University spinouts secured approximately £1.66 billion in equity funding in 2023, representing around 9.5 per cent of total UK equity investment.2 While these figures highlight the growing importance of spinouts within the innovation economy, investment remains unevenly distributed.

Evidence indicates that companies located within the so-called 'Golden Triangle' of Oxford, Cambridge and London are significantly more likely to raise external funding and tend to secure substantially larger investment rounds. Median funding levels have been reported to be around four times higher than for comparable companies in other regions.3 This pattern is reflected more broadly in the venture capital landscape, with a large proportion of funds based in London and a majority of capital deployed within London and the South East.

For universities and founders located outside these established clusters, access to capital presents an additional challenge. Regional support ecosystems can, therefore, play an important role. For example, Beauhurst's 2026 spinout investment analysis reported that Scottish Enterprise-backed funds participated in 32 spinout investment deals during 2025,4 illustrating the contribution that regional agencies can make in supporting innovation beyond traditional investment hubs.

Access to specialist expertise is equally important. Smaller universities may lack the resources to maintain large, dedicated technology transfer teams, and shared TTO models are emerging as a practical solution. By pooling expertise across institutions, these models can provide more consistent support in areas such as patent strategy, licensing and spinout formation. Initiatives such as the Wessex Shared TTO and the ShaKEs collaboration in Scotland demonstrate how shared approaches can strengthen commercialisation pathways across the wider ecosystem.

What success looks like

The long-term potential of effective IP commercialisation is illustrated by high-profile examples such as the AstraZeneca and Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccitech, a spinout from the University of Oxford established in 2016, developed the adenoviral vector platform (ChAdOx) used in the AstraZeneca vaccine. BioNTech, founded in 2008, built on mRNA research originating from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz. Although neither company was initially focused on coronavirus vaccines, both were able to pivot rapidly in response to the pandemic. These examples demonstrate how platform technologies, supported by robust IP strategies and effective commercialisation, can generate substantial societal and financial returns.

These examples also highlight the long timescales often associated with successful commercialisation. The technologies underpinning the COVID-19 vaccines were not developed in response to the pandemic itself. Rather, they emerged from years of prior research, investment and IP development. Long before the world had heard of COVID-19, universities, researchers and investors were supporting technologies whose eventual significance could not have been fully predicted.

This underlines an important point for both universities and policymakers. Commercialisation is rarely a linear process. Many technologies require years of refinement, testing and investment before their commercial potential becomes apparent. Decisions relating to patent protection, licensing strategy and company formation are, therefore, often made in the face of considerable uncertainty.

Accounts for 2021-22 indicate that the University of Oxford received £143.1 million from vaccine sales to developed countries5 - more than the total IP derived income generated by all other UK universities combined in the preceding year. In Germany, the city of Mainz benefited significantly from BioNTech's success, with tax revenues contributing to the repayment of a £1.1 billion debt dating back to the 1990s.6

While these examples are exceptional, they demonstrate the transformative impact that successful university commercialisation can have. The benefits extend far beyond the institutions themselves, creating jobs, attracting investment and generating wider economic and societal value.

Alongside investment patterns, it is also instructive to consider how spinout formation itself has evolved. In June 2025, the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) published the first university spinout register, providing valuable insight into activity between 2013 and 2024. The data show a steady increase in annual spinout creation, rising from 112 in the academic year 2012/13 to a peak of 202 in 2020/21. Since then, numbers have declined modestly, with 152 spinouts formed in 2024/25.7 The 2020/21 peak is likely attributable to the surge in research activity associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reasons for the recent decline in spinout formation are difficult to determine. It may reflect a return to more typical levels following the exceptional conditions of the pandemic, or a more selective approach by universities in supporting new ventures. However, notably, IP-related income across UK higher education institutions has followed a similar trend, falling from £305 million in 2023-24 to £299 million in 2024-25.8

The legal question regarding ownership of university IP is often relatively straightforward: in most cases, university-generated IP belongs to the university. The more difficult question is how that ownership should be exercised. Decisions relating to patent protection, licensing, equity allocation and company formation can all influence whether a technology ultimately succeeds in reaching the market.

The challenge facing universities is, therefore, not simply to generate valuable intellectual property, but to create commercialisation pathways that allow that value to be realised. This requires balancing a range of competing objectives: generating returns for the institution, supporting founders, attracting investment and delivering broader economic and societal benefits.

Given ongoing financial pressures on universities, these developments warrant close attention in case they signal a broader retrenchment in commercialisation activity. While the commercialisation of academic research represents a valuable source of income, it also depends on sustained investment, both in identifying and protecting IP at an early stage and in implementing effective commercialisation strategies. Ensuring that intellectual property is not only protected but successfully deployed will remain central to the UK's ability to translate our universities' research excellence into lasting economic and societal impact.

Ultimately, the debate is no longer solely about who owns university IP. Increasingly, the focus is on how that IP is protected, commercialised and supported throughout its journey from laboratory to market. As the UK's spinout ecosystem continues to mature, success is likely to depend not only on the quality of the underlying research, but also on the effectiveness of the structures designed to transform that research into successful businesses.

Footnotes

1 House of Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee

Innovation, Growth and the Regions (HC Report, 2023-24).

2 Ibid.

3 Ibid.

4 Beauhurst, Investment into Spinouts 2026 (Penningtons Manches Cooper Insights Report), March 2026, available at: https://www.beauhurst.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Beauhurst-Insights-Penningtons-Manches-Cooper-Investment-into-Spinouts-2026-Report.pdf

5 Inside Higher Ed, “U. Oxford Earns Windfall from COVID-19 Vaccine,” 2 February 2023.

6 The Guardian, “Pfizer/BioNTech Tax Windfall Brings Mainz an Early Christmas Present,” 27 December 2021.

7 Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), Spin-off and Start-up Register, available at: https://www.hesa.ac.uk/data-and-analysis/business-community/spin-out-register